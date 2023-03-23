Severe weather warning: Thunderstorms and strong winds forecast for Western Cape





The South African Weather Service has issued a severe weather warning for parts of the Western Cape on Thursday and Friday.

Severe thunderstorms resulting in strong winds and gusts, large amounts of small hail and heavy downpours leading to flash flooding can be expected over the West Coast district, Cape Winelands, Swartland, Cape Agulhas and Witzenberg municipalities from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Yellow level 2 and Yellow level 5 warning for scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers expected over the southern high grounds of Namakwa (N.Cape) as well as the western parts of the Western Cape from Thursday afternoon (23 March 2023) to Friday morning (24 March 2023) pic.twitter.com/EphauMgdzV ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 22, 2023

Strong winds leading to localised disruption of small harbours and difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay.

Meanwhile, strong winds are expected over the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland, with disruptive rain expected along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior in the Eastern Cape.