Severe weather warning: Thunderstorms and strong winds forecast for Western Cape
The South African Weather Service has issued a severe weather warning for parts of the Western Cape on Thursday and Friday.
Severe thunderstorms resulting in strong winds and gusts, large amounts of small hail and heavy downpours leading to flash flooding can be expected over the West Coast district, Cape Winelands, Swartland, Cape Agulhas and Witzenberg municipalities from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
Yellow level 2 and Yellow level 5 warning for scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers expected over the southern high grounds of Namakwa (N.Cape) as well as the western parts of the Western Cape from Thursday afternoon (23 March 2023) to Friday morning (24 March 2023) pic.twitter.com/EphauMgdzV' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 22, 2023
Strong winds leading to localised disruption of small harbours and difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay.
Meanwhile, strong winds are expected over the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland, with disruptive rain expected along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior in the Eastern Cape.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_29307450_bad-weather-caution-warning-sign.html?vti=3634ol-1-58
More from Local
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'
80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.Read More
SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.Read More
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war'
Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape?Read More
Midday Report Express: JHB mayor visits Diepkloof amid service delivery issues
All the news you need to know.Read More
In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake'
If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula.Read More
Motsoaledi's decision to end ZEP invalid & unconstitutional, rules High Court
In 2021, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the special permit that was first introduced more than a decade ago, would be terminated.Read More
Home Affairs Department extends operating hours
Due to the higher demand for Smart IDs and passports, the department has extended its operating hours.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa
"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."Read More
How HOPE is improving the lives of elderly South Africans
Many young and middle-aged South Africans are leaving the country, but many older people are staying behind and need care.Read More