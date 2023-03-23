Severe weather warning: Thunderstorms and strong winds forecast for Western Cape

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at... 28 June 2023 7:02 PM
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape? 28 June 2023 3:16 PM
View all Local
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake' If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula. 28 June 2023 2:31 PM
R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party The Good party's Brett Herron says there is a legal and a moral imperative to introduce a basic income grant in South Africa. 28 June 2023 1:19 PM
View all Politics
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project. 28 June 2023 11:16 AM
Aviation enthusiasts listen up! AERO South Africa is taking place next month Southern Africa’s premier event for the aviation industry showcases the latest innovations and developments. 28 June 2023 8:14 AM
View all Business
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
Consumer Talk: Wait! Before you change that plug on your appliance, read this Will changing a plug void a warranty? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has this update.... 28 June 2023 4:47 PM
[LISTEN] How you can best manage your student debts University is an important phase in a young person’s life but managing the costs, and student debts, can be a challenge. 28 June 2023 3:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United. 28 June 2023 12:23 PM
Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries. 28 June 2023 11:55 AM
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage? A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head. 28 June 2023 11:34 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa "The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together." 28 June 2023 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome. 28 June 2023 12:27 PM
Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ You'll never believe who the Banana's smooth vocals belong to! 28 June 2023 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran. 28 June 2023 12:50 PM
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night. 28 June 2023 11:44 AM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all World
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
View all Africa
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Severe weather warning: Thunderstorms and strong winds forecast for Western Cape

23 March 2023 3:31 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorms
severe thunderstorms
Cape Town storm

The South African Weather Service says severe thunderstorms resulting in strong winds and gusts, large amounts of small hail and heavy downpours leading to flash flooding can be expected from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

The South African Weather Service has issued a severe weather warning for parts of the Western Cape on Thursday and Friday.

Severe thunderstorms resulting in strong winds and gusts, large amounts of small hail and heavy downpours leading to flash flooding can be expected over the West Coast district, Cape Winelands, Swartland, Cape Agulhas and Witzenberg municipalities from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Strong winds leading to localised disruption of small harbours and difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay.

Meanwhile, strong winds are expected over the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland, with disruptive rain expected along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior in the Eastern Cape.




23 March 2023 3:31 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorms
severe thunderstorms
Cape Town storm

More from Local

Unpicked oranges. Image: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'

28 June 2023 9:52 PM

80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Credit squeeze, image: pixabay.com

SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns

28 June 2023 7:02 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC Western Cape held its first provincial congress in eight years over the weekend. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war'

28 June 2023 3:16 PM

Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diepsloot residents took to the streets on 20 June 2023 over poor service delivery and poor police visibility leading to high crime rates in the area. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: JHB mayor visits Diepkloof amid service delivery issues

28 June 2023 2:46 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake'

28 June 2023 2:31 PM

If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visited the Department of Home Affairs' head office in Tshwane on 4 October 2019. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

Motsoaledi's decision to end ZEP invalid & unconstitutional, rules High Court

28 June 2023 2:28 PM

In 2021, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the special permit that was first introduced more than a decade ago, would be terminated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Passport.jpg

Home Affairs Department extends operating hours

28 June 2023 1:39 PM

Due to the higher demand for Smart IDs and passports, the department has extended its operating hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa. Pixabay/David_Peterson

[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa

28 June 2023 1:32 PM

"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

How HOPE is improving the lives of elderly South Africans

28 June 2023 1:27 PM

Many young and middle-aged South Africans are leaving the country, but many older people are staying behind and need care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aged hands counting coins. Picture: Pixabay

R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party

28 June 2023 1:19 PM

The Good party's Brett Herron says there is a legal and a moral imperative to introduce a basic income grant in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war'

Politics Local

Consumer Talk: Wait! Before you change that plug on your appliance, read this

Lifestyle

THESE are the best portable radios on the market according to CapeTalk listeners

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Banyana Banyana primed for World Cup

28 June 2023 11:36 PM

Molefi Ntseki rises to Chiefs head coach, Arthur Zwane lowered to assistant

28 June 2023 11:09 PM

Disgruntled Diepsloot residents threaten total shutdown

28 June 2023 9:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA