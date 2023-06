Bruce Whitfield discusses the quarterly index with Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist at First National Bank.

- Consumer confidence has fallen to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID pandemic when we were under strict lockdown

- The quarterly FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index reveals consumer behaviour during the first quarter of 2023

Consumer confidence has taken a big knock this year.

It plunged to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID pandemic when we were under strict lockdown, according to the FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index (CCI).

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Having recovered from -20 to -8 index points during the fourth quarter of 2022, the Index plunged to -23 points during the first quarter of 2023.

It's no wonder - consumers face not only the prospect of continued loadshedding after a brief respite, but rising inflation and interest rates.

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist at First National Bank.

It goes without saying she says that the impact of power cuts has been quite severe on the South African economy.

And all considered, the reaction they're seeing from consumers is "absolutely justified".

The impact of loadshedding came through quite strongly in the fourth quarter GDP numbers. The latest CPI numbers also essentially show that inflation remains quite high and we haven't seen a notable deceleration in inflation, so the cost of living remains quite significant. Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist - FNB

At the same time the labour market remains very weak, she adds.

Another variable to take into consideration is rising interest rates.

So the deterioration in confidence really points to all of these things that are not going well for the economy and suggests that consumers will probably be more discerning around how they allocate the money that they have. Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist - FNB

The economist agrees that this can all be sourced back to power shortages.

One of the things the survey shows is that households with the ability to invest in alternative energy sources are doing so.

An unintended consequence is that their discretionary spending is going to be cut because they've made this huge allocation for a power backup at home, she says.

For the less affluent households unfortunately those that don't have the means to put a plan in place, they will have to bear the brunt of this consistent loadshedding that we're experiencing. Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist - FNB

No-one actually has a good handle on how much of this loadshedding we will see creeping into consumer inflation, she says.

"This essentially means that the stickiness we see in inflation will probably last longer than we are forecasting, and that has consequences for monetary policy."

RELATED: Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing

And as central banks around the world raise interest rates again, the expectation is that our own Reserve Bank will do the same.

Matikinca-Ngwenya expects another 25-basis point hike next week, putting further pressure on the consumer.

She does see a positive story here however, which is part of the negativity reflected in the stats.

I think this provides an opportunity for the private sector to participate a little bit more in the SA growth story, obviously understanding that were not going to just turn the ship around.. It will take a bit of effort and a bit of work. Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist - FNB

I think it requires quite a bit of effort from the banking sector as well, assisting households with acquiring alternative solutions to the energy problem. Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Chief Economist - FNB

Scroll up for more detail in the interview audio