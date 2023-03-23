Rupert's Remgro to start trading energy in June, supplied by IPPs
- Remgro has sold 25% of its Ubiquity energy platform to RMB - Ubiquity is the holding company of the Energy Exchange
- Remgro's CEO says they will mainly be trading in green energy supplied by IPPs
Remgro's reported positive earnings momentum for the six months to end-December 2022, despite a challenging operating environment.
Headline earnings increased by 5.5% from R3 345 million to R3 529 million during the half-year.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 5.7% from 592.3 cents to 626.2c.
Remgro declared an intermin dividend of 60c per share. This is up 60% from 50c for the previous period.
The investment holding company is based in Stellenbosch and chaired by Johann Rupert.
The results are not directly comparable to the prior period due to the impact of various corporate actions. Therefore, this muted increase does not reflect the underlying performance of Remgro’s resilient portfolio.Remgro
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Jannie Durand and asks about the significant reshaping of Remgro that is underway.
We have quite a few things on the go... Some things are actually close to close, so we're quite excited about that.Jannie Durand, CEO - Remgro
Among the movements in the group Durand mentions the delisting of Mediclinic, and the recent approval of Heineken's takeover of Distell which Remgro will benefit from.
"The combination of Distell-Heineken is exciting... We've got representation in African countries where Heineken was not represented, we can take their beer to the market."
Remgro has also sold 25% of its Ubiquity energy platform to Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) - Ubiquity is the holding company of Energy Exchange of Southern Africa (Energy Exchange).
Whitfield asks how this development going to change the power game in South Africa.
Durand describes it as alternative asset trading, where people can buy and sell on the platform.
We can actually now buy power in Mpumalanga and sell it in the Western Cape using the Eskom grid. Also what is quite compelling is we can get price certainty to the consumer.Jannie Durand, CEO - Remgro
We will mainly be trading in green energy, prices are very constant, and obviously nobody can steal wind and sun so that makes so that makes it a lot easier as well.Jannie Durand, CEO - Remgro
The license has been obtained and they'll start operating in June with more than 100 megawatts to trade in the next six months, he says.
The more competition there is the better it is for the consumer, especially if we can deregulate the electricity landscape much more. I'm firmly of the opinion that in five years' time Eskom will become irrelevant and it will be done mostly by the private sector.Jannie Durand, CEO - Remgro
