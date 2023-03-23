Dis-Chem rewards points will now expire after 24 months
Relebogile Mabotja interviews consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler (skip to 28:22).
- Dis-Chem rewards points will expire after 24 months
- This has been done so that Dis-Chem customers can enjoy their points
- If your points expired this month, you will be reinstated if claimed within 30 days
The Dis-Chem Benefit Programme turned 20 this month and a decision was made to introduce a 24-month validity on the rewards earned, which came into effect on 1 March, says Knowler.
Knowler adds that the reason for this is because Dis-Chem wants all their customers to earn and redeem thus benefiting and enjoying their rewards programme to its fullest.
Knowler says that Dis-Chem communicated the update in its monthly statement mailer that's submitted to Benefit Card Members who opted in for communication on its database and an update was posted on Dis-Chem’s website.
If customers points disappeared and were unaware of the update, Dis-Chem confirms that customer's points will be reinstated, however, the points need to be claimed within 30 days.
Have a little check and if you've suddenly lost a lot of points, apply to have them reinstated.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Dis-Chem rewards points will now expire after 24 months
