[LISTEN] What to do when your grocery delivery service gets your order wrong
Relebogile Maboja interviews consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler.
- Checkers Sixty60 has an 'alternative' and 'no alternative' feature on their app
- If you select the 'alternative' option, they'll purchase the next best substitute to your initial product. If you select the 'no alternative' option, they will leave without it
- If you haven't explicitly selected the 'no alternative' option and they bring you one, Knowler says they aren't in the wrong
Online delivery services have changed the way of grocery shopping – you now have no need to leave the comfort of your home.
But when you're not physically walking down the aisle yourself and looking at all the options, when you leave it up to someone else, they might get the order wrong or purchase an alternative that's not to your liking.
What happens when they buy an alternative product that you didn't ask for, what if they bought the entirely wrong product?
Are you expected to go in-store to exchange the product?
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist weighs in:
- On Sixty60 specifically, they have an 'alternative' option that can be used if in case your product isn't in stock
- If you didn't explicitly select the 'no alternative' option and they bring you one, technically, they are not in the wrong
- If however, you selected the 'no alternative' option, and they bring you one, then they would be in the wrong
- Knowler personally feels that if they don't have your desired product in stock then it should just be removed altogether
- Sixty60 confirmed that if a wrong order is delivered, the customer is not compelled to return the product in-store
- Instead, they will be credited via the app, or the order will be collected with your next order
- If you receive an incorrect perishable item, the customer is not expected to return it in-store, as perishable items cannot be returned to the floor
It's really important to tell them via the app whether you're okay for a substitute.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
They cannot say 'well the only recourse is that you come back to the store', because as far as I'm concerned, that would undermine the whole purpose of shopping online.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] What to do when your grocery delivery service gets your order wrong
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153014638_mobile-phone-for-searching-online-app-for-recipe-nutrition-diet-and-grocery-shopping-.html?vti=mdtkd2auep9xg6adox-1-28
