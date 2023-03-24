Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Opinion
Spend #AnHourWith showbiz extraordinaire Alistair Izobell this Sunday

24 March 2023 6:16 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
#AnHourWith
Alistair Izobell

Take a trip down memory lane from 10-11am on Sunday as we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits and share fond musical memories.

This week it's the turn of showbiz extraordinaire Alistair Izobell, who takes over our playlist this Sunday for another edition of #AnHourWith!

Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour, as Izobell, who plays the role of villain, Desmond Galant in Arendsvlei shares his fondest memories of years gone by, while playing his favourite songs too.

anhourwith-alistair-izobell-social-600x600png

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia, featuring awesome tracks from K-Ci and JoJo, Mariah Carey, Air Supply and many more.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za




