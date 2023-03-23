Amazulu should be challenging for titles, believes club president Sandile Zungu
Amazulu President, Sandile Zungu says all clubs in the Premier Soccer League need to improve in order to close the gap on runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Masandawana are only a few points away from securing the title, while Amazulu find themselves 10th on the log with only 6 wins from their 23 league matches.
Speaking on #MSW, Zungu says that Amazulu is a club that needs to be challenging for the top four and for domestic titles.
Amazulu is the oldest team in the league. We are 5 years older than Pirates and 38 years older than Chiefs. That really means that we have a huge responsibility to make sure that our age is synonymous with success. We have to double our efforts if we want to achieve greatness by 2032 and overcome the obstacles in our way.Sandile Zungu, Amazulu President
What we have achieved in the last years is underwhelming. We have not won anything, we came second but no one remembers the second placed team. All of us need to do better.Sandile Zungu, Amazulu President
Despite their struggles this season, current coach Romain Folz is set to remain at the club until at least 2026 after signing a long term contract last month.
If we were not cheated in at least 3 games this season, we would be 3rd and the discussion around Romain would be very different. Romain has something to offer and something that appeals to my vision for the future. I had to remind him that he is part of a long term project and also to send a message to the players that the buck stops at the seat of the coach and as the players they must play for him. Other teams have not empowered coaches and given too much power to the players and I don’t want that at Amazulu. I affirm the coach until I don’t believe in him.Sandile Zungu, Amazulu President
Usuthu have a tough run to the end of the season having to play Sundowns, Supersport United and Orlando Pirates in their last seven matches.
