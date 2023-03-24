Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie'
Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise.
"The big question is whether the whole idea of a man and a woman belonging together -- and this being something we are all desperate for -- is true, or a big fat lie," Grant told reporters in Paris, where he was promoting his new film, fantasy blockbuster "Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Amongst Thieves".
"And I have a feeling it might be a big fat lie -- despite having made a whole career and fortune out of it.
"I mean, how many really happy relationships do you know? There's not many," he continued. "All those romantic comedies I made -- it would be very interesting to have the sequel now, which would presumably start with the divorce lawyers."
As usual, there was a large dollop of mischief in Grant's comments.
But in a separate interview with AFP, the 62-year-old struck a more serious tone when asked if he had been ambitious during his earlier years.
"I wish I had been more ambitious. I wish I'd had sharper elbows," he said, suddenly dropping his usual tongue-in-cheek delivery.
"Honestly, I think I've been too lackadaisical. I could have tried much harder when I was very bankable and popular in Hollywood," he told AFP.
"I could have made any film I wanted... but really I just wanted to watch the football."
- 'Too old and ugly' -
The self-doubt is nothing new -- Grant has been somewhat ambivalent about his fame ever since "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "Notting Hill" made him the world's favourite bumbling Brit in the 1990s.
It at least partly explains his disastrously awkward interview at the Oscars this month, when he was unable to muster the fake excitement expected of stars on the red carpet.
But lately, he seems re-energised by more villainous and more satisfying roles, playing the bad guy in "Paddington 2", HBO's "The Undoing", and now as a power-hungry criminal in "Dungeons and Dragons".
"Slimy villains do suit me rather well," he said with a chuckle.
"I have enjoyed myself a bit for the first time in the last six or seven years since I got too old and ugly to be the hero.
"Actually it's how I began -- doing characters and silly voices. And suddenly I got side-tracked into being a leading man, and I never thought I was particularly well-suited to that.
"It's really difficult being the lead guy, the hero," he added. "Well-paid, but hard."
- 'Maintain some mystery' -
Not that he ever made a conscious decision to switch to bad guys: "These things just plop on to my doorstep," he said.
Does he have any advice for stars who are breaking out today?
"Fame has changed so dramatically since it happened to me, due to social media," he told AFP, before pausing to reflect.
"I always fantasised about being in the mould of those mysterious film stars of the 30s and 40s where you never got to know who the real person was, and you and the studio were allowed to lie about you as much as they liked.
"I'd go for that -- try to maintain some mystery, don't have an Instagram account.
"But that's my advice to almost everyone in the world."
er/yad
© Agence France-Presse
This article first appeared on KFM : Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie'
Source : AFP
More from Entertainment
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa
"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."Read More
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show
The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome.Read More
Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’
You'll never believe who the Banana's smooth vocals belong to!Read More
Human remains identified as missing British actor Julian Sands
California police confirm Julian Sands' body has been identified after human remains were found.Read More
Cardi B lashes out online after husband Offset accuses her of cheating
Cardi B and Offset are entangled in a drama about allegations of cheating, based on Cardi B's song lyrics.Read More
Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination
Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw.Read More
Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team
Reynolds, Jordan and McElhenney buy a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 Team.Read More
Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022.Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes
The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel
The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertising industry.Read More
SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.Read More
Consumer Talk: Wait! Before you change that plug on your appliance, read this
Will changing a plug void a warranty? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has this update....Read More
[LISTEN] How you can best manage your student debts
University is an important phase in a young person’s life but managing the costs, and student debts, can be a challenge.Read More
Happy 52nd birthday to Elon Musk!
On this day (28 June) in 1971, the billionaire business magnate Elon Musk was born.Read More
All the electric cars available in South Africa
The automotive world is a buzz about electric vehicles, but can you even get them here?Read More
THESE are the best portable radios on the market according to CapeTalk listeners
And they won't make a dent in your wallet.Read More
8 Essential winter skincare tips from a dermatologist
Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, a dermatologist about the dos and don'ts of winter skincare.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa
"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."Read More