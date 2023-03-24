Shocking history of how Cape Town's Disa Park Towers came to be built
They are an established part of Cape Town’s skyline, but for decades Capetonians wanted them demolished as they stood out like three sore thumbs against the backdrop of Table Mountain in the City Bowl suburb of Vredehoek.
Lester Kiewit speaks to architect Robert Silke who recently wrote about the history behind the Disa Park Towers in architectural and design magazine Visi.
- Disa Park was built during the era of apartheid spatial planning to alleviate a white housing crisis in the city
- City of Cape Town suspended building regulations in the 1970s to allow developers to build 'whatever they wanted'
- Then National Party finance minister Nico Diederichs's son was a junior partner in the company that developed Disa Park
Every Capetonian grew up hating the Disa Park Towers.Robert Silke, Architect - Robert Silke and Partners
Silke jokes about how only out-of-towners lived there.
Traditionally the only people I ever knew who lived there were people who were from out of town - and nobody had yet told them they weren't supposed to be there.Robert Silke, Architect - Robert Silke and Partners
Silke acknowledges that worldwide the 1960s and 70s saw the rise of 'some very ugly buildings.'
It was a terrible time for architecture.Robert Silke, Architect - Robert Silke and Partners
He says South Africa 'had it bad' because the economic gold boom of that era saw the rise of these types of buildings in the modernist architectural style.
Most of our cities were built at the height of apartheid spatial planning and at the height of some very dull boxy square international modernism.Robert Silke, Architect - Robert Silke and Partners
Today we are stuck with that legacy.Robert Silke, Architect - Robert Silke and Partners
However, Disa Park Towers was trying to be a little bit different to that style he explains.
It was not a box. Say what you like about it, it was not a concrete box - it was rather a concrete tube.Robert Silke, Architect - Robert Silke and Partners
In fact, he says, the design was more aligned to a US-design movement focused on affordable social housing. The first similar building was built in Chicago, known as the 'Corn Cobs' today.
Originally seventeen buildings were planned for Disa Park but only three were ever built.
Most people are horrified to hear that there were ever going to be seventeen.Robert Silke, Architect - Robert Silke and Partners
Silke elaborates on the fascinating history of the towers.
Believe it or not, there was a white housing crisis in Cape Town in the 1970s into the 70s for which all of the town planning regulations in Cape Town were temporarily suspended in the 70s, so that any developer who was prepared to build apartment housing in the white group area, could build whatever the hell he wanted.Robert Silke, Architect - Robert Silke and Partners
He says all the oddly tall building scattered around the historically white suburbs were built in that period when regulations were suspended.
The National Party government was very involved in interfering in Cape Town at the time...in the 1960s.Robert Silke, Architect - Robert Silke and Partners
Then finance minister Nico Diederichs's son was a junior partner in the company that developed Disa Park, he notes.
When people ask how was such tall towers built at the foot of Table Mountain, it helps when your father is the minister of finance and about to be the president of the country.Robert Silke, Architect - Robert Silke and Partners
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Disa_Park_viewed_from_Chelmsford_Avenue,_Vredehoek.jpg
