'Fix our State' says activist Zackie Achmat vying as 2024 independent candidate





Lester Kiewit speaks with Zackie Achmat, Activist and #UniteBehind Director

Achmat will run as an independent

He wants to serve in the Standing Committee on Public Accounts

Achmat says it is essential for everyone to take politics seriously now. He believes the country is in a phase where it could go down an abyss.

He is determined to address the mismanagement of state funds and is therefore specifically campaigning to serve in the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The kitty is empty, and the parliamentarians have helped empty it. The money is stolen. It is no longer under the couch; it is simply in people’s pockets. Zackie Achmat, Director - #UniteBehind/Activist

Running as an independent candidate, he says he wants to build an independent political movement of community-based activists and organisations that wish to hold Parliament accountable.

FILE: Zackie Achmat being interviewed on CapeTalk. Picture: CapeTalk

Achmat says that all independent candidates and political parties have one job to do in the next Parliament - to fix the State.

Fix our State is very simple a slogan, but it is extremely difficult a task. Zackie Achmat, Director - #UniteBehind/Activist

