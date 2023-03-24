UCT students spot Idris Elba filming in Cape Town





Yes! Idris Elba was in The Mother City early this week... for two days, reportedly.

While news of the actor’s appearance spread like wildfire on social media, it's reported that Elba was here to film - because mans is hardworking, duh!

It's reported that Elba filmed near the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Some students spotted him and reported their sightings on social media...

IDRIS ELBA WAS AT UCT TODAY AND NO ONE TOLD ME ??!??? pic.twitter.com/UY2VzeqJMr ' Grace (@lasaggnagg) March 21, 2023

Loool what was Idris Elba doing at UCT??? ' Zvikomborero (@iamzvikomborero) March 21, 2023

i can’t believe UCT brought Idris Elba to distract us 😭😭😭😭😭 ' blxckie stan (@tatumpearce_) March 21, 2023

Guys why is Idris Elba just chilling at UCT??? ' Lady Harlow 🐇 (@Maddie_Vals) March 22, 2023

Apparently my husband, Idris Elba, was at UCT today? If this is true I’m going to be so upset wow. pic.twitter.com/y7WCszcwIX ' CJ (@cbalie) March 21, 2023

But, what was the award-winning actor doing here?

Apparently, Elba is making big moves with media mogul, Forbes' "Most Powerful Women", and Nollywood pioneer, Mo Abudu to bring stories from Africa to the world.

The duo aims to empower and uplift talent from Africa and the diaspora through their production companies, EbonyLife Media (Abudu's) and Green Door Pictures (Elba's) to increase authentic, diverse, and inclusive representation in global film and television projects.

On their partnership, the pair says...

We believe that Africa has the talent and the stories to captivate the world. It's our mission to offer the best in industry education, mentorship and production opportunities so that our graduates can become valuable contributors to the global media landscape. We plan to hit the ground running and explore the very best that African and Black stories have to offer global audiences Mo Abudu, Media Mogul - Nollywood

I have always been passionate about using my platform to make a positive impact. By partnering with Mo, we aim to offer free, world-class industry education to the next generation of storytellers and bring their authentic voices to the forefront. This partnership is a step towards creating a more inclusive and diverse media landscape, one that represents the voices and experiences of Africa and its Diaspora around the world. Idris Elba, Actor - Hollywood

What a collab!

We hope this evolutionary project grows from strength to power!

So, while Elba was here for business, it definitely was our pleasure hearing of his presence - nice to know our feet would've touched some of the same spots as this British stallion.

This article first appeared on KFM : UCT students spot Idris Elba filming in Cape Town