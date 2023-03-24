Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores

Streaming issues? Report here
Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site.
DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser.
New strategy to fight animal trafficking 'a really big win' South Africa has implemented the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking.
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings.
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape?
In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake' If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula.
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants' water and power The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities.
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe...
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis...
[LISTEN] Understanding the signifance of Qurbani On a day like today, it's encouraged to perform a sacrifice, says Mickaeel Collier from Awqaf SA.
Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping Many of us have probably wished we could make money while we sleep, and one Twitch streamer has found a way to just that.
Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler Are contactless cards safe? Wendy Knowler breaks down the details on tap and go's.
Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris.
Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners.
The Ashes: England's 'Bazball' cricket style explained Coach Brendon McCullum's "Bazball" style of play pits itself against the old foe for the first time, here's how...
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild.
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior.
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection' Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a 'serious bacterial infection' landed her in intensive care.
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada.
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist.
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran.
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case.
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar...
Mandy Wiener: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you 'borrow' Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa.
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your...
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic's climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average.
Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores

24 March 2023 10:09 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Saccawu
Makro

The SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) are embarking on a 10-day strike at Makro stores for improved wages.

Bonagni Bingwa speaks with Sithembele Tshwete, Head of Media and Research at SACCAWU, and Brian Leroni, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Massmart.

  • SACCAWU is requesting a 6.5% wage increase, roughly R650

  • Tshwete says the company has walked out on negotiations

  • They are calling on the public to boycott Macro stores

According to Tshwete the workers initially requested a 12% wage increase, and have since dropped their ask to R6.5%, which works out to approximately R650.

He says that some of their other demands include a raise in the commission of those working in sales from 10% to 20%, which they are willing to negotiate, and an allowance to buy uniforms.

However, he says that the company has just repeatedly collapsed and walked away from the discussion.

Four times we have met the. Four times they have walked out of negotiations.

Sithembele Tshwete, Head of Media and Research - SACCAWU

Tshwete says they are starting with a march on Friday and are calling on the public to boycott Macro stores.

Leroni says that they were not aware of the revised 6.5% increase and that the request they have from SACCAWU on the table at the moment is the 12% increase.

A Makro store. Picture: Massmart.
A Makro store. Picture: Massmart.

The numbers that he has discussed this morning, we have quite frankly never heard before.

Brian Leroni, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Massmart

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores




