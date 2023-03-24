Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores
Bonagni Bingwa speaks with Sithembele Tshwete, Head of Media and Research at SACCAWU, and Brian Leroni, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Massmart.
-
SACCAWU is requesting a 6.5% wage increase, roughly R650
-
Tshwete says the company has walked out on negotiations
-
They are calling on the public to boycott Macro stores
According to Tshwete the workers initially requested a 12% wage increase, and have since dropped their ask to R6.5%, which works out to approximately R650.
He says that some of their other demands include a raise in the commission of those working in sales from 10% to 20%, which they are willing to negotiate, and an allowance to buy uniforms.
However, he says that the company has just repeatedly collapsed and walked away from the discussion.
Four times we have met the. Four times they have walked out of negotiations.Sithembele Tshwete, Head of Media and Research - SACCAWU
Tshwete says they are starting with a march on Friday and are calling on the public to boycott Macro stores.
Leroni says that they were not aware of the revised 6.5% increase and that the request they have from SACCAWU on the table at the moment is the 12% increase.
The numbers that he has discussed this morning, we have quite frankly never heard before.Brian Leroni, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Massmart
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores
More from Local
Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end
The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site.Read More
DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC
The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser.Read More
New strategy to fight animal trafficking 'a really big win'
South Africa has implemented the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking.Read More
Residents call for Ramaphosa to come to Diepsloot: 'People are getting killed!'
Residents of Diepsloot have been protesting over the ongoing crises in the area.Read More
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'
80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.Read More
SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.Read More
Sello Hatang given the boot as Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO
He was the subject of an internal investigation following numerous complaints over his conduct.Read More
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war'
Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape?Read More
Midday Report Express: JHB mayor visits Diepkloof amid service delivery issues
All the news you need to know.Read More
More from Politics
DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC
The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser.Read More
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle
EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings.Read More
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war'
Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape?Read More
In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake'
If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula.Read More
R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party
The Good party's Brett Herron says there is a legal and a moral imperative to introduce a basic income grant in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night.Read More
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis
German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.Read More
Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle?
A recent News24 article seems to suggest that Deputy President Paul Mashatile could be captured.Read More
More from Business
Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end
The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site.Read More
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power
The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities.Read More
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'
80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.Read More
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel
The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertising industry.Read More
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle
EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings.Read More
SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.Read More
Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel
According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project.Read More
Aviation enthusiasts listen up! AERO South Africa is taking place next month
Southern Africa’s premier event for the aviation industry showcases the latest innovations and developments.Read More
Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders
Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money ShowRead More