'Understanding space and time in the brain could help find cure for Alzheimer's'
John Maytham interviews Professor Edward Moser, Co-director of the Kavli Institute for Systems Neuroscience at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Nobel Prize winner.
- Space and time are fundamental functions of the brain
- They are impaired with many diseases, one being Alzheimer's
- With enough research, eventually could be a cure to neurological diseases
Earlier this week, Prof Moser presented a lecture at the University of Cape Town titled 'Neural computation of space and time'.
The lecture reviewed recent advances in the understanding of brain mechanisms for tracking space and time.
The reasons for Prof Moser's involvement in the study was due to the cruciality of space and time.
He says that space and time are fundamental functions of the brain, and without knowing where we are or what the time is, it would be difficult to survive.
Prof Moser describes space and time as a gateway in understanding how the brain works.
When someone has Alzheimer's, their space and time functions become impaired, so by conducting this study and taking a deeper look into the topic and getting a greater understanding, Prof Moser hopes that eventually there could be a cure to neurological diseases.
At the same time, learn enough about the brain to actually, in the future, both understand the courses of neurological diseases and eventually finding the cure.Professor Edward Moser, Co-director – Kavli Institute for Systems Neuroscience at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review?
Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use to monitor and improve performance says Jack Hammer's Advaita Naidoo.Read More
Belief Matters: Why religions may die out or change over time
Religions have existed throughout the world for centuries, and through the years many of these have died out.Read More
[LISTEN] Understanding the signifance of Qurbani
On a day like today, it's encouraged to perform a sacrifice, says Mickaeel Collier from Awqaf SA.Read More
Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping
Many of us have probably wished we could make money while we sleep, and one Twitch streamer has found a way to just that.Read More
Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler
Are contactless cards safe? Wendy Knowler breaks down the details on tap and go’s.Read More
South Koreans become a year (or two) younger under new age law
This week South Koreans become a year or two younger overnight.Read More
Team South Africa beats 30 others to WIN world's TOP sheep shearing competition
The Golden Shears is the pinnacle for shearers and wool handlers with 30 countries competing for the top prize, which SA won!Read More
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power
The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities.Read More
The benefits of weightlifting for women who are experiencing menopause
As a woman's hormones begin to change, strength and conditioning training will help with her general wellbeing.Read More