Trevor Noah: first youngest South African to win Erasmus Prize in almost 60 yrs

From comedy shows on Netflix to hosting "The Daily Show" for seven years and "The Grammy Awards," thrice - this time, he adds another prestigious award under his belt as the recipient of the "Erasmus Prize."

So, what's the Erasmus prize all about?

The Erasmus Prize is awarded annually by the "Praemium Erasmianum Foundation" with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands as its patron.

The esteemed prize "recognises individuals or institutions that have made exceptional contributions to culture, society, or social science in Europe and the rest of the world."

This year, the foundation chose Trevor Noah for his "inspired contribution to the theme: In Praise of Folly” which is named after Erasmus’s most famous book.

In short, the world loves Noah's sharp-minded, mocking, yet inclusive political comedy just as much as we do and Noah's humour just so happens to uphold the 'Erasmian Spirit.’

Yes, Noah's won many awards but this one's particularly noteworthy because:

• Noah (39) is the youngest and first South African to win this prize and the second African to be recognized by this institution

• Noah is the second humorist to be awarded this prize, the first was awarded to Charlie Chaplin in 1965

• Our favourite export becomes the second person in almost 60 years to win this prize, receiving about €150,000, which is about R3 million

When the news hit Twitter, fans expressed their ever-lasting pride for Noah flying South Africa's flag high.

Some fans even say, Noah's officially reached "GOAT" status after this one.

Dude be representing SA and the rest of the African continent really well 👌🏽 ' Azanian (@Thabo_Mzansi) March 23, 2023

My favorite comedian.



I started watching the daily show because of him.

🇿🇦

Love from Kenya. 🇰🇪 ' Joshua 🇰🇪 (@Joshuaamani254) March 23, 2023

Bro is effortlessly funny ' Blastula (@AdepojuJames01) March 23, 2023

He deserves it. Man is Goated. ' Brenda Daniels (@imenie_b) March 23, 2023

Weldone Trevor,let haters Hate ' Psyfo_Mo (@Psyfyr) March 23, 2023

And that's how Trevor Noah did it again!

This article first appeared on KFM : Trevor Noah: first youngest South African to win Erasmus Prize in almost 60 yrs