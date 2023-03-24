Trevor Noah: first youngest South African to win Erasmus Prize in almost 60 yrs
Mzansi's favourite comedian does it again!
From comedy shows on Netflix to hosting "The Daily Show" for seven years and "The Grammy Awards," thrice - this time, he adds another prestigious award under his belt as the recipient of the "Erasmus Prize."
So, what's the Erasmus prize all about?
The Erasmus Prize is awarded annually by the "Praemium Erasmianum Foundation" with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands as its patron.
The esteemed prize "recognises individuals or institutions that have made exceptional contributions to culture, society, or social science in Europe and the rest of the world."
This year, the foundation chose Trevor Noah for his "inspired contribution to the theme: In Praise of Folly” which is named after Erasmus’s most famous book.
In short, the world loves Noah's sharp-minded, mocking, yet inclusive political comedy just as much as we do and Noah's humour just so happens to uphold the 'Erasmian Spirit.’
Yes, Noah's won many awards but this one's particularly noteworthy because:
• Noah (39) is the youngest and first South African to win this prize and the second African to be recognized by this institution
• Noah is the second humorist to be awarded this prize, the first was awarded to Charlie Chaplin in 1965
• Our favourite export becomes the second person in almost 60 years to win this prize, receiving about €150,000, which is about R3 million
When the news hit Twitter, fans expressed their ever-lasting pride for Noah flying South Africa's flag high.
Some fans even say, Noah's officially reached "GOAT" status after this one.
Breaking: ErasmusPrize 2023 awarded to comedian @Trevornoah https://t.co/IBcDE79jK3 pic.twitter.com/oOdgQkyKmU' Erasmusprijs (@Erasmusprijs) March 16, 2023
Dude be representing SA and the rest of the African continent really well 👌🏽' Azanian (@Thabo_Mzansi) March 23, 2023
My favorite comedian.' Joshua 🇰🇪 (@Joshuaamani254) March 23, 2023
I started watching the daily show because of him.
🇿🇦
Love from Kenya. 🇰🇪
Bro is effortlessly funny' Blastula (@AdepojuJames01) March 23, 2023
He deserves it. Man is Goated.' Brenda Daniels (@imenie_b) March 23, 2023
Weldone Trevor,let haters Hate' Psyfo_Mo (@Psyfyr) March 23, 2023
And that's how Trevor Noah did it again!
This article first appeared on KFM : Trevor Noah: first youngest South African to win Erasmus Prize in almost 60 yrs
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Trevor_Noah_June_2021.png
More from Entertainment
UCT students spot Idris Elba filming in Cape Town
Our favourite English bae is in Cape Town, for work and sources say he's staying at The One and Only hotel and filming around UCT.Read More
Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie'
Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise.Read More
[VIDEO] Powerful SA art show highlights man's destruction of nature
The latest exhibition by American photographic artist Roger Ballen, aims to explore the 'antagonistic' relation between man and nature focusing on the decimation of African wildlife.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith showbiz extraordinaire Alistair Izobell this Sunday
Take a trip down memory lane from 10-11am on Sunday as we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest.Read More
Nomadic Orchestra gears up for Concerts in the Park with Mango Groove
Nomadic Orchestra joins likes of Mango Grove and Dukes of Note at Concerts in the Park in Cape Town on Sunday, 26 March.Read More
China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film
The bizarre horror film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, going on a killing spree.Read More
Don't miss Mango Groove at Concerts in the Park on Sunday - it's only R89!
Catch the legendary 11-piece South African Afropop band live this weekend at De Waal Park in the city bowl.Read More
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town
A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday.Read More
Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis
The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week.Read More