The Midday Report Express: De Lille: Spurs deal should be 'stopped completely'
The South African Tourism Board's billion rand deal with English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspurs may be in trouble. That's the lead story on The Midday Report today.
Having recently taken over the tourism portfolio, Minister Patricia de Lille has cast her gaze on the matter and found the whole affair wanting. During a recent media briefing on the matter, De Lille, advised the board to take a serious rethink on the matter.
Mandy Wiener spoke with EWN's Thabiso Goba, about the matter.
My advice to the South African Tourism Board is that this proposal may as well be stopped completely. End of my statementPatricia de Lille, Minister of Tourism
I think the key word today we have to talk about is the word 'advised'. She didn't order them. She advised them to cancel.Thabiso Goba, EWN Reporter
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- The latest in the Thabo Bester saga
- DA in Tshwane on delays in the election of Mayor
Scroll up for full audio.
More from Politics
DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC
The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser.Read More
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle
EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings.Read More
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war'
Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape?Read More
In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake'
If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula.Read More
R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party
The Good party's Brett Herron says there is a legal and a moral imperative to introduce a basic income grant in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night.Read More
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis
German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.Read More
Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle?
A recent News24 article seems to suggest that Deputy President Paul Mashatile could be captured.Read More