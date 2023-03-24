Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report Express: De Lille: Spurs deal should be 'stopped completely'

All the news you need to know.

The South African Tourism Board's billion rand deal with English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspurs may be in trouble. That's the lead story on The Midday Report today.

Having recently taken over the tourism portfolio, Minister Patricia de Lille has cast her gaze on the matter and found the whole affair wanting. During a recent media briefing on the matter, De Lille, advised the board to take a serious rethink on the matter.

Mandy Wiener spoke with EWN's Thabiso Goba, about the matter.

My advice to the South African Tourism Board is that this proposal may as well be stopped completely. End of my statement

Patricia de Lille, Minister of Tourism

I think the key word today we have to talk about is the word 'advised'. She didn't order them. She advised them to cancel.

Thabiso Goba, EWN Reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • The latest in the Thabo Bester saga
  • DA in Tshwane on delays in the election of Mayor

Scroll up for full audio.




24 March 2023 2:46 PM
by Zaid Kriel
