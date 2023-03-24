Hamilton vs Villager: SA's oldest rugby clubs clash in historic 145th encounter





Pippa Hudson speaks to Piet Geldenhuys, President of Villager FC and Dave Kagan, President of Hamilton RFC

Hamilton RFC is the oldest rugby club in South Africa, founded in 1875.

Villager FC was founded a year later.

The two sides first faced-off in a competitive match in 1876.

The first two encounters between Hamilton and Villager took place on the Rondebosch Common in July 1876, with both matches resulting in 0 – 0 draws.

It was however only in 1878, after the sport of rugby was formalised that these two sides met in an official match.

Hamilton RFC is the oldest rugby club in South Africa, established in 1875, making them 148 years old.

A year later, Villager FC was founded, essentially creating one of world rugby's long-standing rivalries.

Fast-forward 147 years, the two sides are preparing to face-off in an historic 145th encounter in Sea Point on Saturday.

Piet Geldenhuys, President of Villager FC and Dave Kagan, President of Hamilton RFC joined Pippa Hudson in studio to share stories about the history of the two famous clubs.

Since 1876, we started having these derbies against Villager, and it's still living to this day. Dave Kagan, President - Hamilton RFC

Club rugby is not easy to be involved in....both our clubs have been through bad, difficult times. Piet Geldenhuys, President - Villager FC

As our big trademark says, it's friendly rivalry. Dave Kagan, President - Hamilton RFC

Listen to the audio for more.