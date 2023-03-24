Hamilton vs Villager: SA's oldest rugby clubs clash in historic 145th encounter
Pippa Hudson speaks to Piet Geldenhuys, President of Villager FC and Dave Kagan, President of Hamilton RFC
-
Hamilton RFC is the oldest rugby club in South Africa, founded in 1875.
-
Villager FC was founded a year later.
-
The two sides first faced-off in a competitive match in 1876.
The first two encounters between Hamilton and Villager took place on the Rondebosch Common in July 1876, with both matches resulting in 0 – 0 draws.
It was however only in 1878, after the sport of rugby was formalised that these two sides met in an official match.
Hamilton RFC is the oldest rugby club in South Africa, established in 1875, making them 148 years old.
A year later, Villager FC was founded, essentially creating one of world rugby's long-standing rivalries.
Fast-forward 147 years, the two sides are preparing to face-off in an historic 145th encounter in Sea Point on Saturday.
Piet Geldenhuys, President of Villager FC and Dave Kagan, President of Hamilton RFC joined Pippa Hudson in studio to share stories about the history of the two famous clubs.
Since 1876, we started having these derbies against Villager, and it's still living to this day.Dave Kagan, President - Hamilton RFC
Club rugby is not easy to be involved in....both our clubs have been through bad, difficult times.Piet Geldenhuys, President - Villager FC
As our big trademark says, it's friendly rivalry.Dave Kagan, President - Hamilton RFC
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3037915_rugby-ball-on-the-playing-field-.html?vti=nhn5vgaz8dgl03qa16-1-27
More from Sport
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe
South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand.Read More
Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus
Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris.Read More
Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal
The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners.Read More
The Ashes: England's ‘Bazball’ cricket style explained
Coach Brendon McCullum’s “Bazball” style of play pits itself against the old foe for the first time, here's how...Read More
'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu
After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United.Read More
Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics
South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries.Read More
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage?
A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head.Read More
'No reason why Golden Arrows can't win silverware next season' - Vusi Vilakazi
Arrows finished 9th on the table last season and made the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.Read More
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title
SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the blade shearing individual division with Rabela winning gold and Mbuweni silver.Read More