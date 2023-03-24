BEWARE of (alleged) Pinterest paedophilia





On 22 March, a content creator, Dove Clarke whose username is @lovedoveclarke on her social media platforms originally posted a video to TikTok warning content creators that her Pinterest account was deleted.

But in a follow up video, posted to TikTok on 23 March, she let her followers know that her Pinterest account was restored.

If you're unfamiliar with the app, Pinterest is a social media app that allows you to follow topics that you're interested in and build boards according to those interests by pinning them to multiple or one board - hence the app's name, Pinterest.

But upon her investigation into why Pinterest temporarily removed her account - things got dark, quickly.

Clarke discovered that the multimedia pin board sharing app allows "men" to create boards that entices kids using the app.

So, Clarke's account was reportedly taken down because her content resembles what pedophiles seek.

Clarke found this information and more reported online by NBC News on 9 March.

NBC News reports that Pinterest has become a gateway social media app for parents to start introducing their kids to social media before launching them onto online heavy weights like Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook.

And of course, pedophiles have become privy to this information.

The story also reports real-life incidents of a nine year old girl and 12 year old girl who dabbled in Pinterest and later became victims as their unsolicited photos were reused by pedophiles to target other pedophiles on the app.

How is this done?

• While kids are pinning pictures of themselves and the things they enjoy, pedophiles are repurposing their images and pinning them onto thousands of new boards with videos and pictures using captions like “young girls,” “sexy little girls,” “hot,” “delicious,” and “guilty pleasures”

• Pinterest allows secret or hidden boards to be saved, so that's probably how this is going undetected -that's up until the specific content is actively searched for

On this activity, a representative from a nonprofit center for child protection says...

This is material that is innocently posted and is now being used to drive sexual interest in children. Stephen Sauer, Employer - Nonprofit Canadian Centre for Child Protection

So, what's Pinterest doing with this information?

NBC News reports that a spokesperson for Pinterest says...

A strict zero-tolerance policy for any content that may exploit or endanger minors, otherwise innocuous or non-sexual images are detected, the company immediately takes them down and bans the creators. Crystal Espinosa, Spokesperson - Pinterest

Espinosa also says that there are options to flag individual profiles, which can at present only be reported for “spam” and an “inappropriate cover image.”

The brand also says that new options, which will be available soon, will include the ability “to specifically call-out when content may involve a minor.”

Pinterest will also be introducing new age-verification measures at a later date.

Espinosa mentions that Pinterest plans to roll out a new feature by the end of March, enabling users to report boards.

Hopefully, this will be enough to keep kids on social media, safe.

Of course, when people found out about the dark side of Pinterest, it sparked outrage, especially with parents who said that Pinterest was "the last place" they expected this...

Holy shit Pinterest is the last place I expected this ' mrs papaw (@mrsballs69) March 23, 2023

I first heard about that from this mom and it was eye opening. Also when a rep brought up Pinterest today during the tiktok house hearing I was like…he really did no research… pic.twitter.com/dY7Ia90cn9 ' Sophie (@SophieDramas) March 24, 2023

It's very disturbing and sad how the last app I love to use is becoming a not safe place anymore will definitely boost this video on tik tok for better awareness and alerting other people

When I went to Pinterest it had me enter my birthdate pic.twitter.com/5tBHk9H0Yc ' Genesee (@Ilovemycats32) March 23, 2023

Ew omg I have a “kids” pin with like cute kids outfits and little birthday party ideas for my daughter and manifesting healthy children with a happy childhood and this is making me feel like I should delete it 🤢 ' Shayla Simpson 👸🏼 (@SupermomShayla) March 23, 2023

The internet 100% needs age borders… separation between content for adults vs content for children… also separation for sexual content and nonsexual content. It’s just way out of hand ' אילן (@crtnyilan) March 24, 2023

this is so disgusting and makes me mad to think this is happening but I also think we tend to leave out the important conversation of adults and how they monitor their kids screen time. too many families are letting their little ones expose themselves on these apps way too young ' alluring angel 🧜🏽‍♀️🌺☁️🦦 (@hotleogirl111) March 23, 2023

And that's the scary story.

Of course, this one calls into question challenges like:

1) Kids and social media - when should they be allowed on the app, for how long, and how parents can monitor their pages more frequently?

2) Social media's "privacy" issues and "legal" repercussions - there should be more we can do beyond just reporting a page, if activity like this or worse is found.

3) Once any multimedia is out there - it's out there and you can't really erase a digital footprint - so let's consider what we put out there, especially if kids are involved.

4) Don't forget about Pinterest or any other social media app - just because they're not as popular as others doesn't mean they're safe.

While this is gross and doesn't really do much for our hope in humanity, it can serve as a warning to keep your kids safe in the online (and real) world.

Thanks to Clarke for bringing this one to everyone's attention.

This article first appeared on KFM : BEWARE of (alleged) Pinterest paedophilia