BEWARE of (alleged) Pinterest paedophilia

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] With Tuberculosis on the rise, could precision medicine be the cure? According to the World Health Organisation, in 2021, 10.6 million people fell sick with Tuberculosis. 24 March 2023 4:19 PM
Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores The SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) are embarking on a 10-day strike at Makro stores for improved wages. 24 March 2023 10:09 AM
'Fix our State' says activist Zackie Achmat vying as 2024 independent candidate On Monday 27 March lifelong activist Zackie Achmat will launch his campaign to be an independent Parliament candidate in 2024. 24 March 2023 8:43 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: De Lille: Spurs deal should be 'stopped completely' All the news you need to know. 24 March 2023 2:46 PM
Students called to traditional healing discriminated against in schools - THO When a student receives the call to become a traditional healer, they can face difficulties in mainstream schools. 24 March 2023 1:25 PM
Shocking history of how Cape Town's Disa Park Towers came to be built A white housing crisis in Cape Town in the 1970s sparked a suspension of building regulations and a free for all for developers. 24 March 2023 8:10 AM
View all Politics
Rupert's Remgro to start trading energy in June, supplied by IPPs Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Jannie Durand about Remgro's half-year results and its Energy Exchange platform. 23 March 2023 10:02 PM
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
Consumer confidence plunges amid loadshedding, cost of living crisis Consumer confidence has fallen to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID pandemic, according to the quarterly FNB/BER Consu... 23 March 2023 7:38 PM
View all Business
'Understanding space and time in the brain could help find cure for Alzheimer's' Professor Edward Moser says that when someone has Alzheimer's, their space and time brain functions become impaired. 24 March 2023 4:06 PM
BEWARE of (alleged) Pinterest paedophilia 'Your stuff is not safe on Pinterest' said Dove Clarke after discovering that pedophiles are creating boards featuring young kids. 24 March 2023 3:16 PM
55 minutes until loadshedding? Try these quick, no-bake desserts at home Easy no-bake, no-oven dessert recipes are perfect for when you need to whip up something quickly, before loadshedding hits. 24 March 2023 3:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Prodigal Khumalo, ultra-marathon runner developing next generation of stars The Zimbabwean-born athlete completed his first 'hundred-miler' last year, a 166km race in the mountains. 24 March 2023 5:25 PM
Hamilton vs Villager: SA's oldest rugby clubs clash in historic 145th encounter This fixture is regarded as a highlight on the Cape Town club rugby calendar ever since they first matched up on 1 July 1876. 24 March 2023 3:45 PM
Ronaldo breaks men's international caps record, scores double Cristiano Ronaldo told reporters that records were his motivation, adding that he wants to become the most capped player in histor... 24 March 2023 5:37 AM
View all Sport
Trevor Noah: first youngest South African to win Erasmus Prize in almost 60 yrs After English humourist Charlie Chaplin won this prize in 1965, Noah becomes the second comedian in almost 60 years to win it too. 24 March 2023 3:58 PM
UCT students spot Idris Elba filming in Cape Town Our favourite English bae is in Cape Town, for work and sources say he's staying at The One and Only hotel and filming around UCT. 24 March 2023 10:13 AM
Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie' Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise. 24 March 2023 6:39 AM
View all Entertainment
King Charles III to make first state visit to protest-hit France Potential last-minute changes for the 3-day programme due to the waves of protests across France over its president's bid to incre... 24 March 2023 5:52 AM
[WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea An account on TikTok that seems to highlight life in North Korea has gone viral. 23 March 2023 2:12 PM
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ "The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo. 23 March 2023 1:20 PM
View all World
Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity. 22 March 2023 12:22 PM
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable? 23 March 2023 12:48 PM
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective' The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at t... 22 March 2023 7:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

BEWARE of (alleged) Pinterest paedophilia

24 March 2023 3:16 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
paedophilia

'Your stuff is not safe on Pinterest' said Dove Clarke after discovering that pedophiles are creating boards featuring young kids.

On 22 March, a content creator, Dove Clarke whose username is @lovedoveclarke on her social media platforms originally posted a video to TikTok warning content creators that her Pinterest account was deleted.

But in a follow up video, posted to TikTok on 23 March, she let her followers know that her Pinterest account was restored.

If you're unfamiliar with the app, Pinterest is a social media app that allows you to follow topics that you're interested in and build boards according to those interests by pinning them to multiple or one board - hence the app's name, Pinterest.

But upon her investigation into why Pinterest temporarily removed her account - things got dark, quickly.

Clarke discovered that the multimedia pin board sharing app allows "men" to create boards that entices kids using the app.

So, Clarke's account was reportedly taken down because her content resembles what pedophiles seek.

Clarke found this information and more reported online by NBC News on 9 March.

@lovedoveclarke #stitch with @lovedoveclarke #fyp #foryou #pinterest #srs @pinterest what can we do to save you? how do we help #tw #cw ♬ original sound - Dove Clarke

NBC News reports that Pinterest has become a gateway social media app for parents to start introducing their kids to social media before launching them onto online heavy weights like Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook.

And of course, pedophiles have become privy to this information.

The story also reports real-life incidents of a nine year old girl and 12 year old girl who dabbled in Pinterest and later became victims as their unsolicited photos were reused by pedophiles to target other pedophiles on the app.

How is this done?

• While kids are pinning pictures of themselves and the things they enjoy, pedophiles are repurposing their images and pinning them onto thousands of new boards with videos and pictures using captions like “young girls,” “sexy little girls,” “hot,” “delicious,” and “guilty pleasures”

• Pinterest allows secret or hidden boards to be saved, so that's probably how this is going undetected -that's up until the specific content is actively searched for

On this activity, a representative from a nonprofit center for child protection says...

This is material that is innocently posted and is now being used to drive sexual interest in children.

Stephen Sauer, Employer - Nonprofit Canadian Centre for Child Protection

So, what's Pinterest doing with this information?

NBC News reports that a spokesperson for Pinterest says...

A strict zero-tolerance policy for any content that may exploit or endanger minors, otherwise innocuous or non-sexual images are detected, the company immediately takes them down and bans the creators.

Crystal Espinosa, Spokesperson - Pinterest

Espinosa also says that there are options to flag individual profiles, which can at present only be reported for “spam” and an “inappropriate cover image.”

The brand also says that new options, which will be available soon, will include the ability “to specifically call-out when content may involve a minor.”

Pinterest will also be introducing new age-verification measures at a later date.

Espinosa mentions that Pinterest plans to roll out a new feature by the end of March, enabling users to report boards.

Hopefully, this will be enough to keep kids on social media, safe.

Of course, when people found out about the dark side of Pinterest, it sparked outrage, especially with parents who said that Pinterest was "the last place" they expected this...

And that's the scary story.

Of course, this one calls into question challenges like:

1) Kids and social media - when should they be allowed on the app, for how long, and how parents can monitor their pages more frequently?

2) Social media's "privacy" issues and "legal" repercussions - there should be more we can do beyond just reporting a page, if activity like this or worse is found.

3) Once any multimedia is out there - it's out there and you can't really erase a digital footprint - so let's consider what we put out there, especially if kids are involved.

4) Don't forget about Pinterest or any other social media app - just because they're not as popular as others doesn't mean they're safe.

While this is gross and doesn't really do much for our hope in humanity, it can serve as a warning to keep your kids safe in the online (and real) world.

Thanks to Clarke for bringing this one to everyone's attention.


This article first appeared on KFM : BEWARE of (alleged) Pinterest paedophilia




24 March 2023 3:16 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
paedophilia

More from Lifestyle

A combination of drug therapies that could help the fight against multidrug-resistant tuberculosis is being investigated by the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and TB Alliance. Picture: TB Alliance

[LISTEN] With Tuberculosis on the rise, could precision medicine be the cure?

24 March 2023 4:19 PM

According to the World Health Organisation, in 2021, 10.6 million people fell sick with Tuberculosis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Illustration of the brain

'Understanding space and time in the brain could help find cure for Alzheimer's'

24 March 2023 4:06 PM

Professor Edward Moser says that when someone has Alzheimer's, their space and time brain functions become impaired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Calum Lewis on Unsplash

55 minutes until loadshedding? Try these quick, no-bake desserts at home

24 March 2023 3:11 PM

Easy no-bake, no-oven dessert recipes are perfect for when you need to whip up something quickly, before loadshedding hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sidelnikov/123rf.com

Self-pleasure: It might be a touchy subject but masturbation can be good for you

24 March 2023 2:40 PM

Self-pleasure has been called the safest form of sex, and exploring your body can have a number of benefits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Students called to traditional healing discriminated against in schools - THO

24 March 2023 1:25 PM

When a student receives the call to become a traditional healer, they can face difficulties in mainstream schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor Hugh Grant attends the US Premiere of “Paddington 2” on 6 January 2018, in Westwood, California. Picture: AFP.

Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie'

24 March 2023 6:39 AM

Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Unsplash

Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account

23 March 2023 7:58 PM

If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape winelands. Image: Dominic Morel/Freeimages.

Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price

23 March 2023 6:52 PM

Properties in the Cape Winelands are attracting huge interest from international investors, especially large wine businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hpaullynn/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What to do when your grocery delivery service gets your order wrong

23 March 2023 5:17 PM

Unless you explicitly select 'no alternative', they're not in the wrong if they deliver a substitute, says consumer journalist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem rewards points will now expire after 24 months

23 March 2023 3:54 PM

This has been in effect as of 1 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Meet Prodigal Khumalo, ultra-marathon runner developing next generation of stars

Sport

King Charles III to make first state visit to protest-hit France

World

'Fix our State' says activist Zackie Achmat vying as 2024 independent candidate

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

No arrests yet following the shooting of 10 people in KZN this week

24 March 2023 9:47 PM

Cele wants Parly to allow SAPS to intercept communications, buy equipment for it

24 March 2023 8:55 PM

Mashatile: Measures in place to fast-track TB recovery plan

24 March 2023 8:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA