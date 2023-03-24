Self-pleasure: It might be a touchy subject but masturbation can be good for you
Clement Manyathela speaks with Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach
-
Self-pleasure can have health benefits
-
Exploring your own body can also improve your sex life
Self-pleasure can be a bit of a sensitive subject in our society, that is surrounded by stigma and taboo.
According to Davidson, because this practice of self-exploration is so frowned upon, the benefits have not been discussed as much as they should, and people tend to shy away from trying it.
In my experience, I do not think people are exploring as much as they could be.Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach
For any gender, self-pleasure is the safest way to work out what you enjoy because there is no risk of sexually transmitted infections or diseases.
When you do become familiar with your body through masturbation, it can also lead to better and more satisfying sex with a partner.
In addition to this there are a number of health benefits to taking care of your needs in this way.
Physical health and sexual health go hand in hand.Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach
Davidson says that regular self-pleasure has been shown to stimulate a person’s mental health and help with cardiovascular functions.
She adds that a study has shown regular orgasms in women could decrease the risk of type 2 diabetes.
If you want to find the best way to pleasure yourself, the best thing you can do is just explore your own body.
You have the answer to your own self pleasure. No one can tell you how to touch yourself like you.Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach
However, Davidson does say that you should be very cautious if you are trying to stimulate yourself with any household objects, which is something she does not advocate for.
If you are going to use something like a cucumber or a banana, put a condom over it, and do not use any foreign object that has the potential to break or leave a residue.
If you want to go for a safer option, using your hands, sex toys or even a shower head - as one listener suggested- can be better ways to give yourself the best experience.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Self-pleasure: It might be a touchy subject but masturbation can be good for you
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117237958_adult-gifts-for-couples-close-up-photo-of-colorful-various-toys-dildos-prostate-massager-g-spot-vibr.html?vti=nq10uirtlf4q46xlji-1-1
More from Lifestyle
Coping with dementia
Catherine Rice talks about the impact of dementia on the indiviual and a family with Lesley van der Walt.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend
Catherine Rice shares some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.Read More
[LISTEN] With Tuberculosis on the rise, could precision medicine be the cure?
According to the World Health Organisation, in 2021, 10.6 million people fell sick with Tuberculosis.Read More
'Understanding space and time in the brain could help find cure for Alzheimer's'
Professor Edward Moser says that when someone has Alzheimer's, their space and time brain functions become impaired.Read More
BEWARE of (alleged) Pinterest paedophilia
'Your stuff is not safe on Pinterest' said Dove Clarke after discovering that pedophiles are creating boards featuring young kids.Read More
55 minutes until loadshedding? Try these quick, no-bake desserts at home
Easy no-bake, no-oven dessert recipes are perfect for when you need to whip up something quickly, before loadshedding hits.Read More
Students called to traditional healing discriminated against in schools - THO
When a student receives the call to become a traditional healer, they can face difficulties in mainstream schools.Read More
Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie'
Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise.Read More
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account
If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account?Read More