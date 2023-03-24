Self-pleasure: It might be a touchy subject but masturbation can be good for you





Clement Manyathela speaks with Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach

Self-pleasure can have health benefits

Exploring your own body can also improve your sex life

Self-pleasure can be a bit of a sensitive subject in our society, that is surrounded by stigma and taboo.

According to Davidson, because this practice of self-exploration is so frowned upon, the benefits have not been discussed as much as they should, and people tend to shy away from trying it.

In my experience, I do not think people are exploring as much as they could be. Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach

For any gender, self-pleasure is the safest way to work out what you enjoy because there is no risk of sexually transmitted infections or diseases.

When you do become familiar with your body through masturbation, it can also lead to better and more satisfying sex with a partner.

In addition to this there are a number of health benefits to taking care of your needs in this way.

Physical health and sexual health go hand in hand. Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach

Davidson says that regular self-pleasure has been shown to stimulate a person’s mental health and help with cardiovascular functions.

She adds that a study has shown regular orgasms in women could decrease the risk of type 2 diabetes.

If you want to find the best way to pleasure yourself, the best thing you can do is just explore your own body.

You have the answer to your own self pleasure. No one can tell you how to touch yourself like you. Nu Davidson, Sex Educator and Couples Intimacy Coach

However, Davidson does say that you should be very cautious if you are trying to stimulate yourself with any household objects, which is something she does not advocate for.

If you are going to use something like a cucumber or a banana, put a condom over it, and do not use any foreign object that has the potential to break or leave a residue.

If you want to go for a safer option, using your hands, sex toys or even a shower head - as one listener suggested- can be better ways to give yourself the best experience.

