Meet Prodigal Khumalo, ultra-marathon runner developing next generation of stars
In the fourth episode of the Running's Lessons for Life podcast series, Pippa Hudson speaks to Prodigal Khumalo.
Prodigal Khumalo is a Zimbabwean-born athlete who has been living and running in South Africa since 2003.
He is a two-time gold medalist in the Comrades marathon and a two-time RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town winner.
Khumalo has a running academy in KwaZulu-Natal which focuses on teaching young athletes about the sport. **
It’s one thing to tackle a Comrades or a trail marathon, but to take on the big giants of the sport, the ultra-trail races over distances of 100km, takes a special kind of mental and physical strength.
Last year he completed his first 'hundred-miler', a 166km race in the mountains, a challenge he set himself to complete when he turned 40-years-old.
But Khumalo is not just known for his athleticism and running exploits.
He is a runner who loves to share the joy of his sport with others, and is renowned for his commitment to developing young athletes from underprivileged backgrounds, supporting them with coaching, encouragement, and tireless fundraising efforts.
After two years of running, that's when I started winning races and I never stopped.Prodigal Khumalo, champion marathon runner
Episode one: From quantity surveyor to marathon record-breaker - Gerda Steyn shares her story
I do spend most of the time helping runners in the townships. In 2018 I opened my running academy called Orcas Running Academy where I develop runners.Prodigal Khumalo, champion marathon runner
Some action today at Durban International Marathon.' Prodigal Khumalo (@Prodi_Khumalo) March 12, 2023
Great start of the day going out cheering fellow runners on the road with the squad.
A beautiful day for running and well done to you all for starting. pic.twitter.com/xGrH4tWrDB
The name Orcas was inspired by the orca because it does pass on the skill to the next generation, and that's exactly what I'm doing.Prodigal Khumalo, champion marathon runner
For more, listen to the audio of episode four of Running's Lessons For Life featuring Prodigal Khumalo.
