Transgender women athletes banned from competing in female sports





Thabo Mdluli speaks to Professor Jon Patricios of the Faculty of Health Sciences at Wits.

The announcement follows those of other sports governing bodies and an investigation into the medical and legal aspects of the decision.

I think the overwhelming reason for the decision is to try and protect the integrity of the women’s category of sports. Professor Jon Patricios, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine , Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits

The decision was not an easy one to make, says Patricios.

They take into consideration three factors; inclusivity, safety, and fairness. Professor Jon Patricios, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine , Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits

Patricious highlights the significant difference in physical strength between the average man and woman.

Many of those biological changes remain and do not disappear as a result of hormonal treatment. Professor Jon Patricios, Professor of Sport and Exercise Medicine , Faculty of Health Sciences - Wits

