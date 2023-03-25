Don't dump bunnies! SPCA warns against rabbit dumping





Rabbits dumped at Durbanville Cemetery in Cape Town, a problem that becomes increasingly worse after Easter. Picture: Facebook/Durbanville Bunny Rescue

What kid doesn't love the easter bunny? But having a real rabbit as a pet, that's another story. With Easter on our doorstep, rabbits become popular gifts to kids. But the cute, furry friends are found abandoned later. Lester Kiewit speaks to SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham about the dumping of pet rabbits in public spaces.

The problem is caused by people who buy rabbits for their children and dump when they realize they're expensive to care for and don't make ideal pets for children. Belinda Abraham, SPCA spokesperson

Abraham could not confirm any hotspots where any feral animals have been dumped.

The SPCA would step in if inbreeding is discovered and if there's a high level of injuries and attacks on rabbits.

Another concern is injury caused by drivers and the suffering because of human intolerance.

The legislation is very clear. It's prosecutable and those found guilty face a 12 month conviction or a R40,000 fine. Belinda Abraham, SPCA spokesperson

To report anything to the SPCA, contact 021 700 4158/9 or after hours on 083 3261604.

Scroll up to listen to this story.