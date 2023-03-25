Streaming issues? Report here
The Day Trip
Top Picks: Things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend

25 March 2023 9:10 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Top Picks

Catherine Rice shares some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.
  • Cape Town Fashion Week
  • Cannabis Expo at GrandWest
  • Jungle’s African Folktales at the Masque Theatre

Cape Town Fashion Week comes to an end today (Saturday 25 March).

The event brings together established and up-and-coming designers, fashion lovers and influential figures through music, fashion and art.

Tickets are available from Quicket.

The Cannabis Expo is taking place on Saturday and Sunday at GrandWest.

There will be more than 100 exhibitors at the event.

It will also host a Shroom Expo, a first for Africa, where you can learn more about psilocybin.

Operating times on Saturday will be from 10h00 to 20h00, and on Sunday from 10h00 to 16h00.

Click here for tickets.

Jungle’s African Folktales at the Masque Theatre – The Jungle Theatre Company will be performing two of their shows as a double bill at the Masque Theatre in Muizenberg on Saturday.

River Of Life is a musical, physical, interactive production that takes learners on a journey of discovery beginning with the water cycle and teaching about key issues such as water quality and pollution, water security and the important role that communities play in protecting this precious resource.

Hoerikwaggo tells the story of Knuckles and Smiley, two young baboons who are sent on an adventure from their home in Cape Point all the way to Table Mountain, on a quest to return a human baby to its family.

The shows take place from 10h00 to 11h30.

Tickets are available on Quicket.

Scroll up to listen to the full interviews.




