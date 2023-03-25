Coping with dementia





Dementia. Picture: pixabay

Having your loved one around is always a blessing, but it can become hard when they're not present.

Dementia is a difficult thing to navigate as a family, it can affect personal relations.

Dementia is a broad term that describes the loss of impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions.

This often interferes doing everyday activities.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia.

Dementia affects mostly elderly people, but it's not a part of normal aging.

Catherine Rice chats to Lesley van der Walt who recalls her own grandmother's gradual decline, after she started forgetting people's names and certain events.

First, she would forget food on the stove. We'd come and there'd be smoke billowing. And then she would lose her filter in terms of safety. I found myself going to check on her and it became clear she needed to be somewhere safer. Lesley van der Walt

Van der Walt said they had never confronted the issue with her grandmother and instead, adapted to the new normal.

Over the years, she'd found pieces of paper or 'cribnotes' with her name, birthdate and her husband's name to remember things.

Among the main symptoms of dementia are:

Memory loss, generally noticed by the near and dear ones

-Difficulty in communication, especially finding the right words to communicate

-Reduced ability to organize, plan, reason, or solve problems -Difficulty handling complex tasks -Confusion and disorientation -Difficulty with coordination and motor functions -Loss of or reduced visual perception

There are many causes of dementia and Alzheimer's is the most common by far. More than 6 percent of all people with dementia will have Alzheimer's. Dr. Kathleen Ross, geriatrician at Specialist Geriatrian and Memory Clinic at Vincent Pallotti Hospital

Many older people develop memory problems, but it shouldn't impair function. The hallmark of dementia is that it's a slowly progressive illness that affects function. Dr. Kathleen Ross, geriatrician at Specialist Geriatrian and Memory Clinic at Vincent Pallotti Hospital

The biggest risk factor to getting Alzeimers is getting older. The mamoty of patients are late onset. It's not a normal part of aging, but your risk factor is aging. Dr. Kathleen Ross, geriatrician at Specialist Geriatrian and Memory Clinic at Vincent Pallotti Hospital

