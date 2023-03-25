Coping with dementia
Having your loved one around is always a blessing, but it can become hard when they're not present.
Dementia is a difficult thing to navigate as a family, it can affect personal relations.
Dementia is a broad term that describes the loss of impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions.
This often interferes doing everyday activities.
Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia.
Dementia affects mostly elderly people, but it's not a part of normal aging.
Catherine Rice chats to Lesley van der Walt who recalls her own grandmother's gradual decline, after she started forgetting people's names and certain events.
First, she would forget food on the stove. We'd come and there'd be smoke billowing. And then she would lose her filter in terms of safety. I found myself going to check on her and it became clear she needed to be somewhere safer.Lesley van der Walt
Van der Walt said they had never confronted the issue with her grandmother and instead, adapted to the new normal.
Over the years, she'd found pieces of paper or 'cribnotes' with her name, birthdate and her husband's name to remember things.
Among the main symptoms of dementia are:
- Memory loss, generally noticed by the near and dear ones
-Difficulty in communication, especially finding the right words to communicate
-Reduced ability to organize, plan, reason, or solve problems -Difficulty handling complex tasks -Confusion and disorientation -Difficulty with coordination and motor functions -Loss of or reduced visual perception
There are many causes of dementia and Alzheimer's is the most common by far. More than 6 percent of all people with dementia will have Alzheimer's.Dr. Kathleen Ross, geriatrician at Specialist Geriatrian and Memory Clinic at Vincent Pallotti Hospital
Many older people develop memory problems, but it shouldn't impair function. The hallmark of dementia is that it's a slowly progressive illness that affects function.Dr. Kathleen Ross, geriatrician at Specialist Geriatrian and Memory Clinic at Vincent Pallotti Hospital
The biggest risk factor to getting Alzeimers is getting older. The mamoty of patients are late onset. It's not a normal part of aging, but your risk factor is aging.Dr. Kathleen Ross, geriatrician at Specialist Geriatrian and Memory Clinic at Vincent Pallotti Hospital
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/dementia-alzheimer-s-old-puzzle-3662192/
More from Lifestyle
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team
Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.Read More
Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination
Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw.Read More
[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute
"I'm trying y'all," LaBelle told the crowd at the BET Awards.Read More
Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa
The Swedish automaker says this will be one of SA’s most affordable EVs.Read More
[WATCH] Chimp spellbound seeing sky for the first time after horrific caged life
A viral video shows a 29-year-old survivor of New York’s infamous experimental laboratory seeing the open sky for the first time.Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes
The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?'
Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa.Read More
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o
The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.'Read More
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award
The Avenger just can't stop winning.Read More