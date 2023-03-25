Streaming issues? Report here
Students must map out their careers

25 March 2023 9:47 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Career
independent institute of education

Catherine Rice chats to Peter Kriel, the general manager at The Independent Institute of Education.
rawpixel/123rf
rawpixel/123rf

Technological advancements continue to transform the world of work and study on a daily basis.

Education experts believe students should strategies their career trajectory and take account their current graduate studies and post graduate studies.

The world is changing. My advice to people pre-pandmic was to have the end goal in mind and work backwards towards your undergrad studies. My narrative has changed because we know the world is uncertain. So whilst you have your end goal, you should plan a longer trajectory to get there. Plan in advance and take into account how you will fulfill your postgrad studies.

Peter Kriel, the general manager at The Independent Institute of Education

Kriel said young people should have some idea of where they see their career moving towards.

This would be informed by how well they do academically and what subjects they've chosen.

If you have no idea, use broad disciplines like medicine, business, law or IT. Then plan your studies accordingly. Of course you can always change paths along the way.

Peter Kriel, the general manager at The Independent Institute of Education.

If you did an undergrad in IT, and at the end of undergrad, you realise you made a mistake, you can change your postgrad diploma. Knowing this means there's options along the way. Post grad qualifications are mostly designed for people to change direction.

Peter Kriel, the general manager at The Independent Institute of Education

It's not the end of the world if you made a mistake, but having a plan will settle you. And if you change your plan, you do it as soon as possible.

Peter Kriel, the general manager at The Independent Institute of Education.

e Scroll up to listen.




