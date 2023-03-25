Prof Tyrone Pretorius, the 'accidental' vice chancellor





Prof Tyrone Pretorius Photo: UWC

"The accidental vice chancellor"

That's how University of the Western Cape vice chancellor Prof Tyrone Pretorius would describe his autobiography and his rise in academia.

Not one for airs and graces, Pretorius is a humble, dedicated and hardworking academic,

He's widely recognised for his leadership qualities and his intimate knowledge of the higher education sector in South Africa and abroad.

Professor Pretorius was appointed as the seventh rector and vice chancellor of UWC in 2015.

His career in higher education spans 33 years, of which 26 years were spent in various senior leadership positions, the majority of them held at UWC.

Prof Pretorius is also a qualified psychologist, who began his career as a senior academic assistant at UWC after graduating from the institution with a BA and BA Honours in the early 1980s.

Pretorius is regarded as a career academic, because he progressed through all the ranks of the university.

He has served as junior and senior lecturer, associate professor, dean, deputy vice chancellor and now chanellor.

I understand the ley value of collegiality in the university. I'm still a researcher and still publish. I'm not an academic who became an administrator. I'm an administrator who's still an active academic so i can relate to the experiences of both staff and students and I understand the inner workings of a university, Professor Tyrone Brian Pretorius, UWC vice rector

Pretorius describes universities as "small villages" that are a microcosm of society.

UWC is a diverse institution with students from all walks of life, including previously disadvantaged backgrounds.

One of the most significant challenges for the university is food security.

It is extremely difficult for students to thrive and excel if they are hungry. So we have implemented to assist students in a very dignified manner. We have a food bank on campus and we have partnered with a major consumer goods company to contribute to food security. Professor Tyrone Brian Pretorius, UWC vice rector

To alleviate the shortage of student accommodation, the university has opened a 2700 bed residence, but this is still insufficent for the needs of students.

Like most business and organizations, UWC has buckled under the strain of loadshedding.

Maintaining our backup systems cost over R2million per month. These are funds we have to divert from our own mission, teaching, learning and research. Professor Tyrone Brian Pretorius, UWC vice rector

Scroll up for the conversation.