More than 300 000 people die of TB annually in South Africa





Jane Dutton was in conversation with resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati, about combating the disease.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious infection that attacks the lungs

The disease is preventable, treatable and curable

World Tuberculosis Day is observed annually on 24 March to create awareness about the global epidemic

It’s #WorldTBDay. DYK, since 2000:

-deaths from #tuberculosis have dropped by ~40%

-74+ million people have received access to TB services



And yet it still kills 1.6 million people each year.



To #EndTB it will take action and greater accountability from all of us. pic.twitter.com/ip1vv8VkOg ' Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 24, 2023

According to the World Health Organisation, Tuberculosis (TB) kills 1,6 million people each year.

Most of these deaths occur in low to medium income countries.

In South Africa, more than 300 000 people die of the disease annually.

A lack of testing and treatment has been cited as some of the reasons why TB continues to be the leading cause of death in the country.

Annually we are losing just over 300 000 people to TB. We lost more people to TB in one year compared to people dying from Covid-19 over two years. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Part of the reason why TB is the leading cause of death in South Africa is because many people with the disease are not coming forward to be tested and treated. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

It is a disease that is preventable and curable if people follow the instructions in terms of treatment. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

World Tuberculosis Day is observed annually on 24 March to create awareness about the global epidemic.

The date is significant because it is the day when German scientist Robert Koch first presented his discovery of the bacteria that causes TB in 1882.

Koch’s finding paved the way for effective diagnosis and treatment.

Here are some of the symptoms of TB

Persistent coughing

Fatigue

Fever

Night sweats

Chills

Weight loss

Chest pain

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, symptoms can vary depending on where the infection is in the body.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : More than 300 000 people die of TB annually in South Africa