The importance of listening when children speak
Have you ever found yourself finishing your children’s sentences? Stop it.
According to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, you need to start listening if you want to have a stronger relationship with your children.
Jane Dutton spoke to Bush about why parents need to shut up from time to time.
One of the ingredients for a great relationship with our children is listening.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
How often do we finish our children's sentences or fill the gaps of silence when they trying to find the right word and end the sentence for them. Then we wonder why our children stop listening to us.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
We have to be really careful that we don't get in the way of communication. The fundamental cause of nearly all communication problems is that people don't listen to understand.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Kids are full of thoughts, feelings, great ideas and their own experiences of the world. The more receptive we are as parents, the more they will share. The more they share, the more they trust you and your relationship will be deeper and stronger.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
If we want our children to grow up to be good listeners, we have to role model good listening skills.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Did you know there is a difference between hearing and listening?
According to Psychology Today, hearing revolves around the physiological act of hearing sounds, whereas listening is when you actively pay attention to the words and sounds that you hear to absorb their meaning.
Failing to listen to your child or anyone for that matter can create a rift in your relationship.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : The importance of listening when children speak
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/woman-listen-to-inner-voice-cry-4581024/
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do
Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum".Read More
Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO
Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being.Read More
Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'?
Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google.Read More
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'
Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.Read More
How much money do you need to buy a car in South Africa? Too much!
A study by a price comparison website has found that our country has the worst car price-to-disposable income ratio.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your weekend.Read More
Are you struggling to find your purpose? Here's why you need a life coach
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. This week, Sara-Jayne is joined by life coach, Rabi Khobane.Read More
Sex focus: Why foreplay is VITAL for sexual satisfaction
Many people want to skip to the ‘main event’ with sex, but foreplay is just as important for everyone to have the best experience.Read More
Intermittent fasting can protect your brain, here's how...
Intermittent fasting could help protect the brain from age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s.Read More