The importance of listening when children speak

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 17:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 5 in a Row
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 17:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022 The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Off... 2 July 2023 12:10 PM
'Groundwater extraction shifted Earth's axis', says new study A new study suggests that humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between... 2 July 2023 11:54 AM
'Inflation hates the poor the most' - economist warns as outlook remains bleak Forecasts have also warned that higher inflation and an aggressive rise in interest rates could worsen the financial strain on hou... 2 July 2023 9:39 AM
View all Local
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the presi... 1 July 2023 11:07 AM
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary. 30 June 2023 6:59 PM
View all Politics
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the... 30 June 2023 6:49 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being. 2 July 2023 7:17 AM
Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'? Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google. 1 July 2023 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
View all Sport
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time. 2 July 2023 8:33 AM
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio. 1 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

The importance of listening when children speak

25 March 2023 3:03 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
communication
listening to children
listening

Parents can potentially ruin their relationship with their children if they fail to listen to them.

Have you ever found yourself finishing your children’s sentences? Stop it.

According to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, you need to start listening if you want to have a stronger relationship with your children.

Jane Dutton spoke to Bush about why parents need to shut up from time to time.

One of the ingredients for a great relationship with our children is listening.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

How often do we finish our children's sentences or fill the gaps of silence when they trying to find the right word and end the sentence for them. Then we wonder why our children stop listening to us.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

We have to be really careful that we don't get in the way of communication. The fundamental cause of nearly all communication problems is that people don't listen to understand.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Father sitting with his kids. Picture: pixabay
Father sitting with his kids. Picture: pixabay

Kids are full of thoughts, feelings, great ideas and their own experiences of the world. The more receptive we are as parents, the more they will share. The more they share, the more they trust you and your relationship will be deeper and stronger.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

If we want our children to grow up to be good listeners, we have to role model good listening skills.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Did you know there is a difference between hearing and listening?

According to Psychology Today, hearing revolves around the physiological act of hearing sounds, whereas listening is when you actively pay attention to the words and sounds that you hear to absorb their meaning.

Failing to listen to your child or anyone for that matter can create a rift in your relationship.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : The importance of listening when children speak




25 March 2023 3:03 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
communication
listening to children
listening

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from video of two young orphan elephants fighting over attention from their keeper at Sheldrick Wildlife Trust @SheldrickTrust

[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do

2 July 2023 3:49 PM

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO

2 July 2023 7:17 AM

Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media app Tik Tok. Picture: Pixabay.

Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'?

1 July 2023 4:53 PM

Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'

1 July 2023 2:33 PM

Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

How much money do you need to buy a car in South Africa? Too much!

1 July 2023 1:14 PM

A study by a price comparison website has found that our country has the worst car price-to-disposable income ratio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

1 July 2023 9:31 AM

Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ poppypix/123rf.com

Are you struggling to find your purpose? Here's why you need a life coach

1 July 2023 9:11 AM

Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. This week, Sara-Jayne is joined by life coach, Rabi Khobane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© oneinchpunch/123rf.com

Sex focus: Why foreplay is VITAL for sexual satisfaction

30 June 2023 6:02 PM

Many people want to skip to the ‘main event’ with sex, but foreplay is just as important for everyone to have the best experience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © fizkes/ 123rf.com

Intermittent fasting can protect your brain, here's how...

30 June 2023 5:57 PM

Intermittent fasting could help protect the brain from age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education

30 June 2023 5:32 PM

South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Local

New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Youth unemployment needs urgent attention - Fassiah Hassan

2 July 2023 6:38 PM

Eskom working around the clock to keep up with higher winter demand - Ramokgopa

2 July 2023 5:59 PM

New ANCYL boss Collen Malatji must bring league back to life - Delegates

2 July 2023 5:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA