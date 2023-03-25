Pakistan court sentences man to death for blasphemy
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - An anti-terrorism court in northwest Pakistan has convicted and sentenced a Muslim man to death after he was accused of posting blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group.
Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mobs and violence.
Syed Muhammad Zeeshan was convicted under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Anti-Terrorist Act by the court in Peshawar on Friday.
"Accused Syed Muhammad Zeeshan, son of Syed Zakaullah, in custody has been convicted and sentenced after being found guilty", the court order said, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.
Zeeshan, who is a resident of the northwest city of Mardan, was also fined 1.2 million rupees ($4,300) and handed a total of 23 years imprisonment.
He has the right to appeal.
The case arose after Muhammad Saeed, a resident of Talagang in Punjab province, filed an application with the Federal Investigation Agency two years ago, accusing Zeeshan of posting blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group, Saeed's counsel Ibrar Hussain told AFP.
The "FIA had confiscated Zeeshan's cell phone and its forensic examination proved him guilty," he said.
While Pakistan's laws prohibiting blasphemy can carry a potential death sentence, so far it has never been enforced for the crime.
Although many cases involve Muslims accusing fellow Muslims, rights activists have warned that religious minorities, particularly Christians, are often caught in the crossfire, with blasphemy charges used to settle personal scores.
According to the National Commission of Justice and Peace, a human rights and legal aid group in Pakistan, 774 Muslims and 760 members of various minority religious groups were accused of blasphemy in the last 20 years.
This article first appeared on EWN : Pakistan court sentences man to death for blasphemy
More from World
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore
Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada.Read More
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old
Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist.Read More
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'
80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.Read More
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents
In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran.Read More
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night.Read More
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him
Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded.Read More
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis
German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.Read More
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships
In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day event.Read More