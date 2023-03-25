Cape Town rapper stays 'on fleeq'
Bold, energetic and confident, 20-year-old Cape Town based rapper Phindile Dlamini is taking the local music industry by storm.
Known by her stage name FleeQy, Dlamini's smooth lyrical prowess has a refreshing new sound, which she says was inspired by the multi-award winning artists Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar.
She recently released her new single titled 'Thats You', with its playful, fun and sexy beat and lyrics.
She joined Catherine Rice for a conversation in studio.
I started making music in 2018 and people started using the term 'on fleeq' a lot. I thought my music was 'on 'fleeq'. So I said maybe I can be 'fleeqy' but with a 'q' for extra spice!Phindile Dlamini, Cape Town rapper
Dlamini says she stands apart from other rappers because of her fusion with pop, Afrobeats and other genres.
For her, the writing process is organic and gets her creative juices flowing.
It just happens. I could start with a hook or writing a verse. It depends on the beat I'm sent and the vibe I'm going for. But regardless of which direction I go, it always up being really fun.Phindile Dlamini, Cape Town rapper
Dlamini says her EP 'Chapters' has a special place in her heart as it allowed her to express her vulnerability and emotions.
I'm really proud I was able to put myself out there and that people loved it.Phindile Dlamini, Cape Town rapper
Scroll up to listen.
More from Local
Clinical trial for ‘exciting’ new TB vaccine coming to South Africa
A clinical trial for a new Tuberculosis (TB) vaccine is to be conducted in South Africa.Read More
[LISTEN] Who should take responsibility for illegal mining deaths?
Illegal mining is a huge issue which has led to multiple deaths in South Africa.Read More
Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end
The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site.Read More
DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC
The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser.Read More
New strategy to fight animal trafficking 'a really big win'
South Africa has implemented the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking.Read More
Residents call for Ramaphosa to come to Diepsloot: 'People are getting killed!'
Residents of Diepsloot have been protesting over the ongoing crises in the area.Read More
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'
80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.Read More
SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.Read More
Sello Hatang given the boot as Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO
He was the subject of an internal investigation following numerous complaints over his conduct.Read More
More from Entertainment
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild
Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild.Read More
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior.Read More
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection'
Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care.Read More
Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial starts: 'The media made me a monster'
Actor Kevin Spacey has arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London for the start of his sexual assault trial.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa
"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."Read More
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show
The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome.Read More
Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’
You'll never believe who the Banana's smooth vocals belong to!Read More
Human remains identified as missing British actor Julian Sands
California police confirm Julian Sands' body has been identified after human remains were found.Read More
Cardi B lashes out online after husband Offset accuses her of cheating
Cardi B and Offset are entangled in a drama about allegations of cheating, based on Cardi B's song lyrics.Read More