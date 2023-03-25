Cape Town rapper stays 'on fleeq'





Cape Town based rapper Phindile Dlamini, known as FleeQy. Photo: Twitter

Bold, energetic and confident, 20-year-old Cape Town based rapper Phindile Dlamini is taking the local music industry by storm.

Known by her stage name FleeQy, Dlamini's smooth lyrical prowess has a refreshing new sound, which she says was inspired by the multi-award winning artists Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar.

She recently released her new single titled 'Thats You', with its playful, fun and sexy beat and lyrics.

She joined Catherine Rice for a conversation in studio.

I started making music in 2018 and people started using the term 'on fleeq' a lot. I thought my music was 'on 'fleeq'. So I said maybe I can be 'fleeqy' but with a 'q' for extra spice! Phindile Dlamini, Cape Town rapper

Dlamini says she stands apart from other rappers because of her fusion with pop, Afrobeats and other genres.

For her, the writing process is organic and gets her creative juices flowing.

It just happens. I could start with a hook or writing a verse. It depends on the beat I'm sent and the vibe I'm going for. But regardless of which direction I go, it always up being really fun. Phindile Dlamini, Cape Town rapper

Dlamini says her EP 'Chapters' has a special place in her heart as it allowed her to express her vulnerability and emotions.

I'm really proud I was able to put myself out there and that people loved it. Phindile Dlamini, Cape Town rapper

Scroll up to listen.