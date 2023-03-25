Pope extends sex abuse law to cover lay leaders
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Saturday extended a 2019 law to fight sexual abuse in the Church by making lay Catholic leaders responsible for acts committed under their watch in Vatican-approved bodies.
A letter, directly sent by the pontiff, also said that vulnerable adults could be victims of predator priests, adding the vulnerability clause. The earlier version only spoke of minors and vulnerable persons.
"The updated text specifies that 'the lay faithful who are or have been moderators of international associations of the faithful recognised or created by the Holy See [are responsible] for acts committed' while they were in office," the Vatican said in a statement.
The new law will enter into force on 30 April.
"The document includes, and continues to include, not only abuse and violence against children and vulnerable adults, but also covers sexual violence and harassment resulting from the abuse of authority," the Vatican said.
From Ireland to Germany and the United States, dealing with the scandals of child sex abuse by Catholic priests has been one of the biggest challenges for the pope.
Initially, things did not go well, with a 2014 commission on protecting minors undermined by the resignations of two key members, while in 2018, his defence of a Chilean priest accused of covering up abuse sparked a backlash.
The pope created a commission on protecting minors that was later integrated into the Curia. In 2019, he held an unprecedented summit which heard from victims, and he promised an "all-out battle" against clerical abuse.
Concrete changes followed, from opening up Vatican archives to the lay courts, to making it compulsory to report suspicions of abuse and any attempts to cover it up to Church authorities.
However, anything said in the confessional box remains sacrosanct.
This article first appeared on EWN : Pope extends sex abuse law to cover lay leaders
Source : AFP
