Tuchel 'dumbstruck' by Bayern appointment, says 'timing surprising'

Air safety in South Africa under inspection SA Civil Aviation Authority volunteers to go under the microscope in a 12-day Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme. 28 March 2023 2:35 PM
[REMINDER] Applications for 2024 school year closes 14 April 2023 Applications can be submitted via the Western Cape Department of Education's online portal. 28 March 2023 11:39 AM
Premier Winde tells Electricity Minister how W Cape will free itself from Eskom W Cape premier Alan Winde met with Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa over the weekend to discuss the electricity crisis. 28 March 2023 9:07 AM
City's Urban Baboon Programme to come to an end and residents want answers The City has a duty of care to continue the ranger programme, says Lynda Silk, Chairperson of Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation. 27 March 2023 5:52 PM
The Midday Report Express: Where is Thabo Bester? All the news you need to know. 27 March 2023 2:52 PM
No legally binding agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, says SA Tourism board In a letter addressed to Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, SA Tourism board chair Thozamile Botha said the three-year R900 milli... 25 March 2023 9:04 AM
Social activist Kumi Naidoo gets personal about money & the future of our planet Human rights and environmental activist turned author, Kumi Naidoo shares his personal money story in an episode of 'Other People'... 27 March 2023 9:37 PM
Local surfing brand, Instinct relaunches in South Africa Originally established in South Africa in 1979 by World Surfing Champion Shaun Tomson, it was one of the most recognised surf bran... 27 March 2023 9:11 PM
AdvTech grows its profit by almost a quarter and ups dividend The company, valued at R9.3bn on the JSE says it's well positioned to benefit from the demand for quality education in South Afric... 27 March 2023 8:02 PM
[WATCH] A Kia Soul flew over 3 metres in the air in shocking crash A Kia Soul flipped on a Los Angeles freeway and incredibly, the driver walked away without any serious injuries. 28 March 2023 2:42 PM
Checkmate! City libraries revive chess clubs and tournaments The City of Cape Town’s libraries are reviving chess clubs and tournaments. Click to find a chess club near you. 28 March 2023 1:47 PM
Pretoria tops the list for worst traffic in SA, with Cape Town close behind TomTom's traffic index ranking for 2022 found Pretoria had the worst traffic in the country, with Cape Town in close second 28 March 2023 12:48 PM
South African NFL player shares his journey into American Football Dieter Eiselen hails from Stellenbosch where he played rugby. He now plays centre for the Chicago Bears in the NFL. 28 March 2023 2:17 PM
Andile Dlamini 'humbled' to be named SA Sports Star of the Year The 30-year-old Banyana Banyana goalkeeper received the accolade on Saturday night at the SA Sports Awards. 27 March 2023 9:03 PM
'The players believed we could win record chase' - SA T20 captain Aiden Markram South Africa recorded the highest successful run chase in T20 history as the Proteas reached the total with 7 balls to spare. 27 March 2023 7:52 PM
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' banned from school concert A Wisconsin first-grade teacher speaks out on Twitter after rainbow-themed songs were banned from her students' Spring concert. 27 March 2023 11:43 AM
Save the date! Church bazaar to hit Sea Point Main Road in April The Dutch Reform Church in Three Anchor Bay near Sea Point hosts a food bazaar and more on 15 April! 27 March 2023 9:42 AM
Cape Town rapper stays 'on fleeq' Catherine Rice gets introduced to the music of rapper Phindile Dlamini, known by her stage name FleeQy. 25 March 2023 3:56 PM
'North Korea must exponentially increase nukes to strike anytime and anywhere' North Korea's Kim Jong Un says the totalitarian country is ramping up the production of weapon-grade nuclear material. 28 March 2023 7:29 AM
India overtakes China to become world's most populous country According to the United Nations, India will overtake China next month, with China having a rapidly ageing population 27 March 2023 2:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
Kenya braces for fresh protests despite police ban Kenyan police said remained that rallies would be banned, adding that violent demonstrations would not fly. 27 March 2023 7:02 AM
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable? 23 March 2023 12:48 PM
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
Tuchel 'dumbstruck' by Bayern appointment, says 'timing surprising'

Tuchel was fired from Chelsea in September despite guiding them to the 2021 Champions League and spoke to Bayern bosses late on Tuesday.

MUNICH - Newly appointed Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday he was stunned at being offered the position.

Tuchel, 49, replaced the sacked Julien Nagelsmann in charge of the six-time Champions League winners.

Nagelsmann lost his job at the German champions on Friday with the Bavarians second in the table, but he had guided them to next month's quarterfinals in Europe's top-tier competition.

Tuchel was fired from Chelsea in September despite guiding them to the 2021 Champions League and spoke to Bayern bosses late on Tuesday.

"Believe me or not, I was a bit dumbstruck in the first 30 seconds of our first discussion," Tuchel told reporters.

"I didn't know what we were talking about. It became clear that it was for right now.

"I was completely surprised. The timing was surprising. There was no contact beforehand," the former Paris Saint-Germain boss added.

Tuchel's first match will come as soon as 1 April after the ongoing international break.

Bayern will meet league leaders Borussia Dortmund, the club that Tuchel led from 2015-2017 before he left for PSG.

"It's the [big] match in German football," he said.

"It has another level of importance," he added.


This article first appeared on EWN : Tuchel 'dumbstruck' by Bayern appointment, says 'timing surprising'




American Football Player: Picture 123rf

South African NFL player shares his journey into American Football

28 March 2023 2:17 PM

Dieter Eiselen hails from Stellenbosch where he played rugby. He now plays centre for the Chicago Bears in the NFL.

Andile Dlamini 'humbled' to be named SA Sports Star of the Year

27 March 2023 9:03 PM

The 30-year-old Banyana Banyana goalkeeper received the accolade on Saturday night at the SA Sports Awards.

Proteas batsman Aiden Markram. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter

'The players believed we could win record chase' - SA T20 captain Aiden Markram

27 March 2023 7:52 PM

South Africa recorded the highest successful run chase in T20 history as the Proteas reached the total with 7 balls to spare.

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Transgender women athletes banned from competing in female sports

27 March 2023 7:35 AM

World Athletics’ governing body announced that they would be banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

Meet Prodigal Khumalo, ultra-marathon runner developing next generation of stars

24 March 2023 5:25 PM

The Zimbabwean-born athlete completed his first 'hundred-miler' last year, a 166km race in the mountains.

Image copyright: ruslan_kokarev/123rf.com

Hamilton vs Villager: SA's oldest rugby clubs clash in historic 145th encounter

24 March 2023 3:45 PM

This fixture is regarded as a highlight on the Cape Town club rugby calendar ever since they first matched up on 1 July 1876.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: Facebook.com

Ronaldo breaks men's international caps record, scores double

24 March 2023 5:37 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo told reporters that records were his motivation, adding that he wants to become the most capped player in history.

Amazulu should be challenging for titles, believes club president Sandile Zungu

23 March 2023 7:54 PM

Amazulu is the oldest club in the league at the moment having celebrated its 90th birthday last year.

Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead

22 March 2023 8:26 PM

Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country.

Clive Barker makes a speech at the memorial of John Shoes Moshoeu. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.

Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health

20 March 2023 8:14 PM

Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

