An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Herman Lategan's memoir 'Hoerkind' to be translated into English

26 March 2023 9:10 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
memoir
Herman Lategan
Hoerkind

Catherine Rice chats to journalist and author Herman Lategan about his bestselling memoir 'Hoerkind' being translated into English.
Herman Lategan's memoir 'Hoerkind'. Picture: @HermLategan/twitter
Herman Lategan's memoir 'Hoerkind'. Picture: @HermLategan/twitter

Renowned South African author Herman Lategan is now translating his best-selling Afrikaans memoir Hoerkind: Die Memoires van ’n Randeier into English.

An intimate, rousing and unfiltered autobiography, the book explores Lategan's troubled childhood and adult life.

Released in 2022, Hoerkind was the top selling book for eight weeks nationally and had three prints.

Lategan's literary career spans several decades.

He's written both novels and short stories that are widely acclaimed and won numerous awards for his contribution to the literary landscape.

Born out of wedlock in 1964, Lategan was raised in a conservative era in South Africa.

Lategan's father was absent from his life and he was raised by his Afrikaans mother.

He is unapologetic about the controversial name for the book.

Often called a 'sin', it's a stigma he's had to bear for most of his life.

I grew up for the first five years in Kloof Street which was fascinating because we were poor and lived in boarding houses. I was raised in a village by all these people would look after me while my mother was at work. There was a teacher who taught me how to read and write. And there was a lot of mad people...drag queens, gay people, alcoholics, and single women and men. It was fascinating...

Herman Lategan, journalist and author

Struggling to make ends meet, Lategan's mother decided to send him to an orphanage in Durbanville so he could receive an education.

A devastated Lategan was in a complete state of shock and went mute for a month.

Interactions with a dedicated teacher and a special momont with puppies led him to speak again.

This is where my love for words come from. I decided early on in life that I'll never be without words again. I have 20 dictionaries at home. I started writing and later became a journalist to tell stories.

Herman Lategan, journalist and author

The book is a beautiful story of tragedy and surviving against all odds.

Lategan openly confronts the abuse at the hands of his stepfather and the sexual grooming he experienced during his teenage years by a man in his fifties.

At 13, my best friend's father invited me for the weekends. He started grooming me and one night, he molested me while his son was sleeping in the same room. Through his psychological tricks, we were in a bizarre relationship for five years. It stopped when I was 18 years old.

Herman Lategan, journalist and author

Two other victims later came forward with similar stories of abuse against this man - exposed as former Rapport arts editor Coenie Slabber.

The three men laid charges against Slabber in 2020, but he died a year later.

The English version of the book will be published in October this year.

Fans of the memoir can also look forward to the play and a film adaptation, which will be completed in three years.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




