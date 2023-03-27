Step inside Cher's R1.3 billion mansion - now up for sale
JOHANNESBURG - Have you ever dreamed about living like a celebrity? Or better yet - owning a superstar’s house?
Unfortunately, you’ve missed out on KISS rocker Gene Simmons’ Las Vegas mansion which recently sold for $11 million dollars or roughly R200 million.
But Cher’s Malibu property is still up for grabs, and it's in a completely different league.
It's worth $75 million dollars, or roughly R1.3 billion.
The Venetian styled house is a sight to behold. Perched on top of a bluff, the entrance greets visitors with a forest of palm trees and a view of the Pacific Ocean.
Behind the high and foliage-laden walls lies a Renaissance-styled 1,200 square three-storey mansion, with a massive infinity swimming pool and tennis court, all set on 1.7 acres of land.
There are seven bedrooms, an indoor-outdoor gym, and a theatre. But it may be all the other bits that make this house truly intriguing, and, well, rather eccentric.
The main suite includes a meditation room, and two walk-in closets - one of which doubles up as a panic room.
And then there’s the en-suite bathroom, modelled on a Turkish Hammam with wooden screens.
But the most unusual part of the house is the climate-controlled wig room, home to the 'Goddess of Pop’s' 100 hair pieces.
Cher has lived in the house for more than 30 years, and has enjoyed every moment of its creation and evolution.
But she says it’s now time to pass the magic on to others.
🏡📸 | Pictures of @Cher's house in Malibu pic.twitter.com/qOIZjao65m' Cher Universe (@TCherUniverse) August 6, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Step inside Cher's R1.3 billion mansion - now up for sale
Source : Instagram.
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do
Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum".Read More
Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO
Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being.Read More
Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'?
Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google.Read More
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'
Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.Read More
How much money do you need to buy a car in South Africa? Too much!
A study by a price comparison website has found that our country has the worst car price-to-disposable income ratio.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your weekend.Read More
Are you struggling to find your purpose? Here's why you need a life coach
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. This week, Sara-Jayne is joined by life coach, Rabi Khobane.Read More
Sex focus: Why foreplay is VITAL for sexual satisfaction
Many people want to skip to the ‘main event’ with sex, but foreplay is just as important for everyone to have the best experience.Read More
Intermittent fasting can protect your brain, here's how...
Intermittent fasting could help protect the brain from age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s.Read More