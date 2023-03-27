Step inside Cher's R1.3 billion mansion - now up for sale





JOHANNESBURG - Have you ever dreamed about living like a celebrity? Or better yet - owning a superstar’s house?

Unfortunately, you’ve missed out on KISS rocker Gene Simmons’ Las Vegas mansion which recently sold for $11 million dollars or roughly R200 million.

But Cher’s Malibu property is still up for grabs, and it's in a completely different league.

It's worth $75 million dollars, or roughly R1.3 billion.

The Venetian styled house is a sight to behold. Perched on top of a bluff, the entrance greets visitors with a forest of palm trees and a view of the Pacific Ocean.

Behind the high and foliage-laden walls lies a Renaissance-styled 1,200 square three-storey mansion, with a massive infinity swimming pool and tennis court, all set on 1.7 acres of land.

There are seven bedrooms, an indoor-outdoor gym, and a theatre. But it may be all the other bits that make this house truly intriguing, and, well, rather eccentric.

The main suite includes a meditation room, and two walk-in closets - one of which doubles up as a panic room.

And then there’s the en-suite bathroom, modelled on a Turkish Hammam with wooden screens.

But the most unusual part of the house is the climate-controlled wig room, home to the 'Goddess of Pop’s' 100 hair pieces.

Cher has lived in the house for more than 30 years, and has enjoyed every moment of its creation and evolution.

But she says it’s now time to pass the magic on to others.

