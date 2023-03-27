Police open murder case against Thabo Bester
JOHANNESBURG - Police said a case of murder was opened, after it emerged that the man dubbed the ‘Facebook Rapist,’ Thabo Bester, could have killed someone during his plot to escape prison.
Over the weekend, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Bester escaped from the Mangaung Prison in May 2022.
He was serving a life sentence for murder and rape at the maximum-security prison operated by multinational private security company G4S.
The department said that bester died after his prison cell caught fire.
However, it said that recent information revealed that the body found in the gutted cell was not that of Bester and it did not match the DNA of a woman believed to be his mother.
READ: 'Priority is to get Thabo Bester behind bars as he's extremely dangerous': DCS
READ: Thabo Bester prison escape: DCS needs to launch internal investigation - Analyst
His escape sparked serious concerns about details surrounding it, especially how he managed to evade the prison and go unnoticed for such a long period.
“A case of murder is under investigation following the outcome of the DNA analysis that confirmed that the body of the deceased, which was found was not of Thabo Bester,” said national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.
“The autopsy report went on to further reveal that the deceased had died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, and was already dead, prior to the arson incident.”
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said the possibility that Bester could have committed murder during his prison escape should not be taken lightly.
Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said that while a case of murder should be opened, the Correctional Services Department needed to investigate the management of the Mangaung Prison for the many loopholes in Bester's escape story.
“This further raises questions as to whom the burnt body belongs, and how it found itself in cell 35.”
The union said that the negligence at the prison was a result of the department allowing private and foreign companies to run the centre, as it is contracted to G4S.
This article first appeared on EWN : Police open murder case against Thabo Bester
More from Local
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur
Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch therapies available in the private healthcare sector, available in the public system says EWN's Kevin Brandt.Read More
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022
The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.Read More
'Groundwater extraction shifted Earth's axis', says new study
A new study suggests that humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between 1993 and 2010 alone.Read More
King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
His admission to hospital follows the death of the king's senior Induna who passed away suddenly after allegedly being poisoned.Read More
'Inflation hates the poor the most' - economist warns as outlook remains bleak
Forecasts have also warned that higher inflation and an aggressive rise in interest rates could worsen the financial strain on households.Read More
'Agliotti admitted wrongdoings and focused his last years on family' says author
Newman, who penned Agliotti's biography alongside Peter Piegel, described him as a charismatic person that lived largely.Read More
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary increase for all public office bearers
The decision follows recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-bearers, and the increase will be backdated to April 2022.Read More
Gauteng police investigating circumstances surrounding Glenn Agliotti's death
Officials confirmed the news of his death earlier on Saturday, only revealing that he died in hospital on Friday night.Read More
Glenn Agliotti dies
Gauteng police have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened at the Douglasdale police station.Read More