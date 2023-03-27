Imizamo Yethu fire: How YOU can help Gift of the Givers support the community
Lester Kiewit speaks with Gift of the Givers Western Cape Project manager Ali Sablay.
-
The fire broke out late on Sunday
-
Gift of the Givers will be on the ground from 10am on Monday
The fire started around 7pm on Sunday in Madiba Square on Molokoane Street and was put out at about 9.45pm.
All credit is due to the Western Cape fire department who worked with very difficult conditions to put out this fire.Ali Sablay, Project Manager - Gift of the Givers Western Cape
Disaster management teams were unable to register the victims in the evening but a local community leader says 60 structures were destroyed, affecting about 250 people.
The confirmed number of homes destroyed is likely to increase during the course of the day.
Teams from Gift of the Givers will be in Imizamo Yethuon from 10am to assist with registering victims and offering support.
Gift of the Givers is asking for hot meals, clean drinking water, toiletries and baby care packets.
Our staff are busy preparing meals for more or less 1000 people because we expect the numbers to increase.Ali Sablay, Project Manager - Gift of the Givers Western Cape
Shacks Alight at Imizamo Yethu Informal Settlement, Hout Bay. Please be careful when walking or driving through there. pic.twitter.com/PLjW3Mn490' 🔞SA911 (@JustdoitZee) March 26, 2023
He says further details will be on the Gift of the Givers' social media pages.
If you want to know where to drop off donations, call its toll-free number, 0800 786 911. Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121406216_blaze-fire-flame-texture-background-.html?vti=o8wp1ig8kn87zntssh-1-4
