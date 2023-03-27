Save the date! Church bazaar to hit Sea Point Main Road in April





The Dutch Reform Church in Three Anchor Bay hosts a food bazaar on 15 April from 9.30am at 265 Main Road in Sea Point.

Here's what to expect:

• Boerewors

• Pancakes

• Thrifting

• Kids entertainment

• Coffee and cake

• Jaffels

• Sweets

• Books

• Braai

• Live music

• Curry and rice

• Gifts and deli

