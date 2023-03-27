Save the date! Church bazaar to hit Sea Point Main Road in April
The Dutch Reform Church in Three Anchor Bay hosts a food bazaar on 15 April from 9.30am at 265 Main Road in Sea Point.
Here's what to expect:
• Boerewors
• Pancakes
• Thrifting
• Kids entertainment
• Coffee and cake
• Jaffels
• Sweets
• Books
• Braai
• Live music
• Curry and rice
• Gifts and deli
This article first appeared on KFM : Save the date! Church bazaar to hit Sea Point Main Road in April
Source : https://www.facebook.com/groups/585830309496224/posts/977065473706037/
More from Entertainment
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA
The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time.Read More
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'
Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.Read More
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity
Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio.Read More
Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July
Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to Sophumelela Qoma, co-owner of the Shark Research Unit in Mossel Bay.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith the multi-talented Danielle Retief this Sunday!
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild
Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild.Read More
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior.Read More
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection'
Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care.Read More
Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial starts: 'The media made me a monster'
Actor Kevin Spacey has arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London for the start of his sexual assault trial.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do
Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum".Read More
Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO
Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being.Read More
Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'?
Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google.Read More
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'
Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.Read More
How much money do you need to buy a car in South Africa? Too much!
A study by a price comparison website has found that our country has the worst car price-to-disposable income ratio.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your weekend.Read More
Are you struggling to find your purpose? Here's why you need a life coach
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. This week, Sara-Jayne is joined by life coach, Rabi Khobane.Read More
Sex focus: Why foreplay is VITAL for sexual satisfaction
Many people want to skip to the ‘main event’ with sex, but foreplay is just as important for everyone to have the best experience.Read More
Intermittent fasting can protect your brain, here's how...
Intermittent fasting could help protect the brain from age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s.Read More