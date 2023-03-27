Eswatini Air takes to the sky with DJ Zinhle & Oskido among its first passengers





JOHANNESBURG - Ntombezinhle Jiyane, better known as DJ Zinhle, and DJ Oskido, who were performing in Swaziland were among the first passengers when Eswatini Air took its historic trip for the first time on Sunday.

Dj Zinhle shared pictures of the new airline on social media.

During the maiden flight's takeoff from Lubombo as well as its arrival at Africa's biggest airport, Johannesburg, there was pomp and fanfare.

With Eswatini Air, you can fly directly to Johannesburg, Harare, Cape Town, and Durban from King Mswati International Airport.

It is with great honor to mention to the public the first take off of the maiden flight at KMIII International Airport to Johannesburg (JNB)

Our Esteemed Stakeholders in Eswatini and South African DJs Oskido and Zinhle were among the first clients today. #everyonemustfly pic.twitter.com/Swsw4XO5OA ' Eswatini Air (@RENAC_SZ) March 26, 2023

As soon as it landed, the Airports Company South Africa gave it the customary water salute.

Eswatini Airline was welcomed in a statement that read: "What a great way to kick off the Easter season."

Travelers are encouraged to take advantage of the specials offered by MTN Bushfire and reserve their seats as the countdown to the festival begins.

May 26-28 is the Bushfire weekend, one of Eswatini's main tourist attractions.

Have you booked your flight ticket yet? Hurry! You don’t want to miss this offer. #eswatiniair #everyonemustfly pic.twitter.com/febSRHtMyR ' Eswatini Air (@RENAC_SZ) March 8, 2023

