[WATCH] Woman slams man in Stormers jersey for complaining about breastfeeding





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A video of a grumpy man wearing a Stormer's shirt complaining about a breastfeeding woman in a restaurant is going viral.

The man complains that the woman should not be breastfeeding in public - until the mother furiously intervenes and confronts the man for his sexist remarks.

On social media, the woman was praised for standing up to the man and slamming him for imagining breastfeeding as being inappropriate.

Who is this queen so I can send her flowers? https://t.co/c1P5ZopwIb ' Relebogile Mabotja (@RelebogileM) March 26, 2023

