Vote shedding: Will the ANC drop below 50% in the 2024 national elections?
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Peter Bruce, Editor-At-Large at Business Day.
-
The Social Research Foundation previously predicted the ANC may lose its majority in 2024
-
Their latest research shows this figure may have changed
Initial research from the Social Research Foundation found that the African National Congress would get fewer than 50% of votes in the 2024 national elections.
However, in a recent follow-up to that research, the picture has slightly changed.
Admittedly this is a slightly smaller poll, with slightly larger margins of error.Peter Bruce, Editor-At-Large/Columnist - Business Day
The Social Research Foundation now forecasts a slight improvement for the ANC, which it now predicts will retain its majority.
The findings show that the ANC will get 52% on a 66% voter turnout and 53% with a 56% turnout.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Vote shedding: Will the ANC drop below 50% in the 2024 national elections?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from Local
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur
Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch therapies available in the private healthcare sector, available in the public system says EWN's Kevin Brandt.Read More
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022
The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.Read More
'Groundwater extraction shifted Earth's axis', says new study
A new study suggests that humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between 1993 and 2010 alone.Read More
King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
His admission to hospital follows the death of the king's senior Induna who passed away suddenly after allegedly being poisoned.Read More
'Inflation hates the poor the most' - economist warns as outlook remains bleak
Forecasts have also warned that higher inflation and an aggressive rise in interest rates could worsen the financial strain on households.Read More
'Agliotti admitted wrongdoings and focused his last years on family' says author
Newman, who penned Agliotti's biography alongside Peter Piegel, described him as a charismatic person that lived largely.Read More
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary increase for all public office bearers
The decision follows recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-bearers, and the increase will be backdated to April 2022.Read More
Gauteng police investigating circumstances surrounding Glenn Agliotti's death
Officials confirmed the news of his death earlier on Saturday, only revealing that he died in hospital on Friday night.Read More
Glenn Agliotti dies
Gauteng police have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened at the Douglasdale police station.Read More
More from Elections
Zachie Achmat to run for Parliament in 2024 election as independent candidate
Achmat wants to 'reclaim Parliament' from a 'corrupt, mismanaged State'.Read More
Election 2024: South Africans blame ANC for their woes - Brenthurst Foundation
South Africans have 18 months to decide if the ANC will be part of our future as the solution or problem, says Greg Mills.Read More
Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election?
Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.Read More
I have a nagging political fire that burns in my belly – Athol Trollip, ActionSA
Mandy Wiener interviews Athol Trollip, newly appointed Chairperson of ActionSA in the Eastern Cape.Read More
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'
John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall.Read More
'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, a lecturer at the Department of Politics at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Meet Jason White (23), Knysna and South Africa’s youngest councillor
Refilwe Moloto interviews White about his responsibilities and the role he sees young people like himself play in our democracy.Read More
Meet Chad Louw, Oudtshoorn’s 24-year-old new Mayor
Lester Kiewit interviews Chad Louw (24), mayor of Oudtshoorn.Read More
ANC treats us like equals. I need power - Gayton Mckenzie (Patriotic Alliance)
Lester Kiewit interviews Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie.Read More