Clean-up underway after oil spill at St James Beach – tidal pool remains open
Last week Friday, a very low tide exposed what the City suspects could be an old oil spill from years ago, at St James Beach.
Only St James Beach seems to be affected by the oil spill.
The City does not know where the oil came from or when it was spilt.
Teams from the City's Coastal Management and Solid Waste Departments were immediately dispatched to start with clean-up operations and will work for as long as needed.
The City has cordoned off the areas where work is underway, however, the tidal pool and beach are open to the public.
This will have to be investigated, as the City has no knowledge of an oil spill in this area in recent years, and nor are we aware of any reports.Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor – City of Cape Town
I want to assure residents and visitors we are working as fast and thoroughly as we can.Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment – City of Cape Town
Source : Wikicommons
