India overtakes China to become world's most populous country





Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Rob Hugh-Jones, Editor at the BBC World Service.

The United Nations (UN) expects India to next month take over from China as the world's most populous nation

The UN expects India's population to reach 1 425 775 850 by mid-April

According to the United Nations predictions, India will take over China's title as 'the world's most populous country' on Saturday (1 April).

Image: India overtakes China as world's most populous nation

Rob Hugh-Jones weighs in:

China has a rapidly ageing population. By 2050, its median working age is expected to be 51, up from 39 in 2023

India's median working age is 28

China's one-child policy, introduced in 1980, ended in 2016 and all family size restrictions were removed in 2021

Regardless of this, China's birth rate keeps falling

Despite having a smaller population than India, China's economy remains six times bigger

India will overtake China, which is a remarkable thing; something we've never seen in our lifetime. Rob Hugh-Jones, Editor and BBC Partner Hub – BBC World Service

It's not a question of economies being reshuffled. It's a question of population size. Rob Hugh-Jones, Editor and BBC Partner Hub – BBC World Service

