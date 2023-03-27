India overtakes China to become world's most populous country
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Rob Hugh-Jones, Editor at the BBC World Service.
- The United Nations (UN) expects India to next month take over from China as the world's most populous nation
- The UN expects India's population to reach 1 425 775 850 by mid-April
According to the United Nations predictions, India will take over China's title as 'the world's most populous country' on Saturday (1 April).
Rob Hugh-Jones weighs in:
- China has a rapidly ageing population. By 2050, its median working age is expected to be 51, up from 39 in 2023
- India's median working age is 28
- China's one-child policy, introduced in 1980, ended in 2016 and all family size restrictions were removed in 2021
- Regardless of this, China's birth rate keeps falling
- Despite having a smaller population than India, China's economy remains six times bigger
India will overtake China, which is a remarkable thing; something we've never seen in our lifetime.Rob Hugh-Jones, Editor and BBC Partner Hub – BBC World Service
It's not a question of economies being reshuffled. It's a question of population size.Rob Hugh-Jones, Editor and BBC Partner Hub – BBC World Service
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_22130933_hyderabad-traffic.html
