How on Earth did 'Facebook Rapist' Thabo Bester run a large company from prison?
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Chad Thomas, a Financial and Organised Crime Investigator from IRS Forensic Investigations.
-
Bester was thought to have died in prison last year
-
The Department of Correctional Services announced this weekend that he actually escaped
-
Bester ran a media business from prison
On 3 May 2022, the Department of Correctional Services announced that Thabo Bester - also referred to as the Facebook Rapist - had died in a fire in his cell in prison.
There were suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, with evidence suggesting the body in the cell had suffered blunt force trauma before the fire.
After Bester’s alleged death, pictures surfaced of a man who looked very much like him shopping in Sandton City.
Over the weekend it was confirmed that Bester did in fact escape from prison.
Thomas says this entire case shows incompetence, negligence or corruption of the highest degree on the part of the Correctional Services Department.
Bester was also running a multi-million dollar business from within the prison.
Where is #ThaboBester and how did he manage to run a business from behind bars?' 702 (@Radio702) March 27, 2023
IRS's financial and organized crime investigator, Chad Thomas, joins @bonglez for more.
🔗 https://t.co/W6eZvRzHfZ
📸: Supplied #702Breakfast | #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/0ulQSO6Wtr
This could never ever have been pulled off without the complicity of others within the system.Chad Thomas, Financial and Organised Crime Investigator - IRS Forensic Investigations
Everything about the fire and the body found in Bester’s cell indicates a well-thought-out escape plan, argues Thomas.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : How on Earth did 'Facebook Rapist' Thabo Bester run a large company from prison?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/gioiak2/gioiak21806/gioiak2180600222/104073278-prison-cell-interior-locked-door-closeup-dark-jail-room-blue-sky-out-of-the-window-3d-illustration.jpg
More from Local
[LISTEN] What you need to know before renting out a property
It's important to know what you're entitled to as the landlord and tenant.Read More
Let’s cut to the cheese, why is food SO expensive?
Once again, loadshedding is a culprit.Read More
SA survey looks at how we are dealing with loadshedding. Spoiler: it's not good
The study targeted people living in households with R10k+ income, who are most able to mitigate the impacts of loadshedding.Read More
Clean-up underway after oil spill at St James Beach – tidal pool remains open
The City of Cape Town is cleaning St James Beach on the False Bay coast.Read More
Vote shedding: Will the ANC drop below 50% in the 2024 national elections?
The Social Research Foundation previously predicted the ANC would lose its majority in the next elections. Is this still the case?Read More
On this day in 1985: 42 kids die after schoolbus plunges into Westdene Dam
On 27 March 1985, the second-worst bus accident in South African history took place, when a bus plunged into Westdene Dam.Read More
Imizamo Yethu fire: How YOU can help Gift of the Givers support the community
On Sunday night, a fire ripped through Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.Read More
Police open murder case against Thabo Bester
The case was opened after the body of the man previously thought to be Bester was found to have died from blunt force trauma before his body was burnt in the Facebook Rapist's prison cell in May 2022.Read More
Basic Education commits to eradicating pit toilets in schools by 2025
Briefing the media on Sunday, Minister Angie Motshekga assured the public that the department is working around the clock to build appropriate infrastructure at the country's schools.Read More