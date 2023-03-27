Why every retailer needs cloud-based services





As technology continues to thrive and innovate, most parts of the way we do things have either become or are in the process of being digitized. Online shopping has also become prominent, with many retailers adopting this new method to adjust to consumer dynamics.

John Maytham recently spoke to Kabelo Makwane, the Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security at Vodacom Business. They unpack how retailers can benefit from combining online and offline operations to create a more holistic and seamless shopping experience.

Making sure that the right products are available at the right time and at the right price is absolutely critical for retailers to stay competitive. Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security, Vodacom Business.

For us at Vodacom Business, the key thing is to make sure that we hold the professional skills and capabilities to enable these services but enable them in a secure way. Therefore, offloading the technical risk in maintaining platforms, systems, and infrastructure so that the retailer can focus on their core business and reduce this complexity Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security, Vodacom Business.

