Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Is your child feeling overworked? Here is what parents should know

27 March 2023 3:41 PM
by Keely Goodall
Mindful parenting

We live in a highly competitive world which can put a huge pressure on children to excel, and lead to kids being overworked.

Your child can feel a pressure to be exceptional from a number of places, be it their parents expectation, their school, or even conversations they are hearing around them.

Are you worried your child might be over worked? Here are some things you can look out for and how you can manage the situation.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Prof Ramodungoane Tabane Educational Psychologist and School Director of Educational studies at UNISA.


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Is your child feeling overworked? Here is what parents should know




