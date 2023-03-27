[LISTEN] Is your child feeling overworked? Here is what parents should know
Your child can feel a pressure to be exceptional from a number of places, be it their parents expectation, their school, or even conversations they are hearing around them.
Are you worried your child might be over worked? Here are some things you can look out for and how you can manage the situation.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Prof Ramodungoane Tabane Educational Psychologist and School Director of Educational studies at UNISA.
This article first appeared on 702
