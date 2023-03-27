Showmax’s ultimate school holidays watchlist for kids
School holidays are in full swing and if you don’t already have anything planned to keep the kids busy, we have just the thing for you!
Showmax has created the perfect top 6 kid-friendly watchlist that promises to keep the little ones entertained:
Nickelodeon’s Blaze and the Monster Machines
The animated series, Blaze and the Monster Machines, follows a monster truck and his human friend as they experience exciting challenges and adventures in Axle City.
It is also a great learning show, engaging preschoolers in fun challenges that help to build their skills.
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
A classic retelling, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years goes back in time to when SpongeBob was 10 years old.
He spends time with his friends during summer break, building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in the lake.
Paw Patrol
Paw Patrol is undoubtedly one of the most popular animated action adventures, following the pups in Adventure Bay.
Seasons one to eight are readily available to stream on Showmax, including Paw Patrol: The Movie and the special Mighty Pups and Ready, Race, Rescue!
The Smeds and the Smoos
This locally created alien animation tells the story of two contesting families whose children fall in love and run away together.
Hotly pursued by their families, the two young aliens lead their them on a chase across the galaxy.
The Brilliant World of Tom Gates
This brilliant series follows the hilarious stories of 10-year-old Tom all while showcases drawing tutorials and catchy songs that you can sing along with the whole family.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
The _Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore _is a great pick for kids over the age of seven
The third instalment of the Harry Potter prequel series is set several years after the events of the second film, The Crimes of Grindelwald, and follows _Newt Scamander _and his partners.
They have been tasked by Professor Dumbledore with a mission that takes them into the heart of a dark wizard’s army.
This article first appeared on 947 : Showmax’s ultimate school holidays watchlist for kids
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/television-kids-cartoons-movie-tv-5017868/
