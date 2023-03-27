[LISTEN] What you need to know before renting out a property
Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, Specialist Rental Property Attorney and Director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated.
As the cost of living increases, many have looked at alternative ways to get extra cash – one being renting out a property or unit.
But what do you do when your tenants are late on rent? How often should you increase the rent? By how much? What if you are the tenant? Are you in any way legally protected?
Specialist Rental Property Attorney breaks down what you need to know from a tenant and landlord perspective.
RELATED: Cape Town rentals are flying - even WILDY expensive ones. Gauteng? Not so much
The Consumer Protection Act brought in a brand new clause and it's only applicable in fixed-term leases...You can only cancel that lease if you have given them [tenants] 20 business days and they don't pay within those 20 business days.Marlon Shevelew, Specialist Rental Property Attorney and Director – Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated
The only time I have an issue is if you choose to raise the rental to such a high degree, which goes beyond what the market demand is; it could be construe to be an unfair rental practice to get that tenant out.Marlon Shevelew, Specialist Rental Property Attorney and Director – Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched1507/feverpitched150700066/42930152-red-for-rent-real-estate-sign-in-front-of-beautiful-house-.jpg
More from Local
Let’s cut to the cheese, why is food SO expensive?
Once again, loadshedding is a culprit.Read More
SA survey looks at how we are dealing with loadshedding. Spoiler: it's not good
The study targeted people living in households with R10k+ income, who are most able to mitigate the impacts of loadshedding.Read More
How on Earth did 'Facebook Rapist' Thabo Bester run a large company from prison?
Over the weekend, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that 'Facebook Rapist' Thabo Bester escaped from prison.Read More
Clean-up underway after oil spill at St James Beach – tidal pool remains open
The City of Cape Town is cleaning St James Beach on the False Bay coast.Read More
Vote shedding: Will the ANC drop below 50% in the 2024 national elections?
The Social Research Foundation previously predicted the ANC would lose its majority in the next elections. Is this still the case?Read More
On this day in 1985: 42 kids die after schoolbus plunges into Westdene Dam
On 27 March 1985, the second-worst bus accident in South African history took place, when a bus plunged into Westdene Dam.Read More
Imizamo Yethu fire: How YOU can help Gift of the Givers support the community
On Sunday night, a fire ripped through Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.Read More
Police open murder case against Thabo Bester
The case was opened after the body of the man previously thought to be Bester was found to have died from blunt force trauma before his body was burnt in the Facebook Rapist's prison cell in May 2022.Read More
Basic Education commits to eradicating pit toilets in schools by 2025
Briefing the media on Sunday, Minister Angie Motshekga assured the public that the department is working around the clock to build appropriate infrastructure at the country's schools.Read More
More from Business
Let’s cut to the cheese, why is food SO expensive?
Once again, loadshedding is a culprit.Read More
'SA is deeply frustrating, but also incredibly beguiling' - Peter Montalto
MD at Intellidex, Peter Attard Montalto discusses his personal money habits and his long career working in the financial sector.Read More
Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores
The SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) are embarking on a 10-day strike at Makro stores for improved wages.Read More
Rupert's Remgro to start trading energy in June, supplied by IPPs
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Jannie Durand about Remgro's half-year results and its Energy Exchange platform.Read More
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account
If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account?Read More
Consumer confidence plunges amid loadshedding, cost of living crisis
Consumer confidence has fallen to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID pandemic, according to the quarterly FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index.Read More
Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price
Properties in the Cape Winelands are attracting huge interest from international investors, especially large wine businesses.Read More
Alternative energy plans: 'Stop outsourcing and give local companies a chance'
As more cities invest in alternative power sources, instead of outsourcing, local companies are asking to be hired to do the job.Read More
'Very little doubt' Sarb will increase repo rate in April, say economists
This follows Wednesday's inflation increase to 7%, which has sparked fears that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will continue its hiking cycle when it meets next month.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Is your child feeling overworked? Here is what parents should know
We live in a highly competitive world which can put a huge pressure on children to excel, and lead to kids being overworked.Read More
Let’s cut to the cheese, why is food SO expensive?
Once again, loadshedding is a culprit.Read More
Showmax’s ultimate school holidays watchlist for kids
Looking for something to keep the kids busy this holiday? Showmax has the perfect kid-friendly watchlist.Read More
SA survey looks at how we are dealing with loadshedding. Spoiler: it's not good
The study targeted people living in households with R10k+ income, who are most able to mitigate the impacts of loadshedding.Read More
ChatGPT saves dog's life - after vet misdiagnoses her
A man claims that ChatGPT saved his dog's life after it correctly diagnosed it with immune-mediated hemolytic anaemia.Read More
[WATCH] Woman slams man in Stormers jersey for complaining about breastfeeding
In the video, the man is dining next to a mother and her daughter who is breastfeeding a baby.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] New Mercedes-Benz C-Class 'possibly the best ever'
We took the new C-Class for a spin.Read More
Save the date! Church bazaar to hit Sea Point Main Road in April
The Dutch Reform Church in Three Anchor Bay near Sea Point hosts a food bazaar and more on 15 April!Read More
Men running in speedos (purple ones!) raise R700 000 for male cancer awareness
The 2022 Hollard Daredevil Run saw men run in purple speedos across the country to raise funds for cancer awareness.Read More