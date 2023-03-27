Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] What you need to know before renting out a property

27 March 2023 4:04 PM
by Amy Fraser
It's important to know what you're entitled to as the landlord and tenant.

Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, Specialist Rental Property Attorney and Director of Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated.

As the cost of living increases, many have looked at alternative ways to get extra cash – one being renting out a property or unit.

But what do you do when your tenants are late on rent? How often should you increase the rent? By how much? What if you are the tenant? Are you in any way legally protected?

Specialist Rental Property Attorney breaks down what you need to know from a tenant and landlord perspective.

© Andy Dean /123rf
© Andy Dean /123rf

RELATED: Cape Town rentals are flying - even WILDY expensive ones. Gauteng? Not so much

The Consumer Protection Act brought in a brand new clause and it's only applicable in fixed-term leases...You can only cancel that lease if you have given them [tenants] 20 business days and they don't pay within those 20 business days.

Marlon Shevelew, Specialist Rental Property Attorney and Director – Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated

The only time I have an issue is if you choose to raise the rental to such a high degree, which goes beyond what the market demand is; it could be construe to be an unfair rental practice to get that tenant out.

Marlon Shevelew, Specialist Rental Property Attorney and Director – Marlon Shevelew and Associates Incorporated

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
