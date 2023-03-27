Social activist Kumi Naidoo gets personal about money & the future of our planet
Bruce Whitfield interviews social and environmental activist, Kumi Naidoo.
-
Kumi Naidoo has a long history of activism dating back to apartheid.
-
He was forced into exile during the 1980's.
-
He returned to South Africa in 1990, and has held positions such as the former secretary-general of Amnesty International and Executive Director of Greenpeace International.
Kumi Naidoo is a life-long social justice campaigner and activist since the age of 15 organising mass gatherings against the apartheid regime.
In 1986, at the age of 21, Naidoo was charged with violating the state of emergency regulations, and forced to live in exile in the UK, where he remained until the dawn of democracy in South Africa in the 1990's.
He returned to South Africa in 1990, immediately taking up the fight to ensure education was made available to the masses.
Naidoo continues to do work in the activism space, currently spending a lot of time advising the Community Arts Network about 'artivism', which is bringing arts, culture and activism together.
Naidoo is also a former secretary-general of Amnesty International and Executive Director of Greenpeace International.
Having not prioritised personal wealth accumulation, one does have a measure of insecurity.Kumi Naidoo, activist
I hope the legacy is not just a family legacy, but that it's community legacy. That what one leaves is also ideas, programs, initiatives and inspiration for people to believe.Kumi Naidoo, activist
Listen to the audio for more.
