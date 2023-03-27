Local surfing brand, Instinct relaunches in South Africa
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Shaun Tomson, World Surfing Champion and founder of Instinct.
-
Instinct was launched in 1979 by South Africa World Champion surfer, Shaun Tomson.
-
It became an iconic surfing brand throughout the 1980's and 1990's.
-
Instinct launches in South Africa with Oh Two Clothing, a homegrown manufacturer cutting, sewing, printing and producing apparel in Durban.
In 1979, South African World Champion surfer Shaun Tomson founded a surf brand called Instinct in his hometown of Durban.
The brand grew quickly, eventually selling in 13 countries and employing people across the globe, sponsoring some big-name surfers including Mike Burness, Dave Parmenter and Greg Anderson.
Instinct also sponsored Barton Lynch to his World Title in 1988, and Tom Carroll to his two titles in 1984 and 1985.
The brand's groundbreaking ad campaign gave the sport and the product enormous exposure throughout the 1980's.
But as is often the case, business doesn’t always turn out the way one envisages it to, going through some ups and downs, eventually resulting in Tomson selling the brand when he retired in 1990.
Many years before that, the intellectual property rights had been sold to Foschini, one of South Africa’s largest retail apparel groups.
Fast-forward almost two decades, and Tomson was keen to re-launch the brand in his homeland, so he recently contacted Foschini about reacquiring the brand.
Tomson says Foschini confirmed it was happy to hand the brand back to its original roots, and so begins the new chapter in the life of Instinct.
All Foschini asked was for a contribution from every product sale to a worthwhile innitiative called the 9 Miles Project in Cape Town, an NGO focused on empowering underprivileged youth through surfing.
In April, Instinct launches in South Africa with Oh Two Clothing, a homegrown manufacturer cutting, sewing, printing and producing apparel in Tomson's hometown of Durban.
It's a wonderful story of corporate generosity.Shaun Tomson, Former World Champion surfer
We're launching at the end of the week, in South Africa. In Durban, in my home town. Clothes are actually going to be made in South Africa, by South African hands.Shaun Tomson, Former World Champion surfer
It's great that big business, has a great heart. I'm so grateful to Foschini for doing this. And we're just going to be empowering these kids, selling cool product and hopefully people are going to be remembering the brand and connect them with it again.Shaun Tomson, Former World Champion surfer
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists
Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the financial markets and caused the rand to collapse last month.Read More
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education
South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities.Read More
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets
Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in South Korea.Read More
BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid
The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant outside Pretoria.Read More
Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review?
Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use to monitor and improve performance says Jack Hammer's Advaita Naidoo.Read More
Consumer confidence is shattered - CCI at 2nd lowest reading since 1994
The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index shows consumers' "tremendous concern about SA’s economic prospects and their household finances".Read More
Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end
The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site.Read More
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power
The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities.Read More
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'
80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.Read More