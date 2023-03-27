City's Urban Baboon Programme to come to an end and residents want answers





Amy MacIver interviews Lynda Silk, Chairperson of the Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation (CPCC).

The City’s Urban Baboon Programme will come to an end from 1 July 2023

The programme is intended to keep baboons within their natural habitat and away from residential areas

Affected communities weren't involved in the decision-making process and is asking the City for answers

The City’s Urban Baboon Programme is intended to keep baboons within their natural habitat, and out of urban areas as far as possible, which the City intends to bring to an end from 1 July 2023.

Silk says that residents have concerns about the programme ending, however, she and the CPCC have larger concerns, such as the lack of lawful processes being followed in ending the programme.

The City of Cape Town has a duty of care to continue the ranger programme. Lynda Silk, Chairperson – Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation

She adds that the integration development plan holds community participation at its core, a goal which she argues was not acknowledged when the decision was made.

Community participation should have been engaged in the decision-making process of terminating the programme, says Silk.

Silk says that for the sake of transparency, they have reached out to the City to get minutes of the meeting, but have received no response.

We are getting our emails acknowledged and received, but so far we've not had any responses. Lynda Silk, Chairperson – Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation

In addition to the lack of community involvement, Silk says that the announcement of the programme being terminated was 'odd'.

She adds that while there has been some participation from the community via Zoom meetings, it has excluded those that do not have access to internet or devices.

Silk finds it unsettling that those residents most affected are unaware that the programme will soon be coming to an end.

What I find particularly perturbing is that a large number of residents who will be directly affected are not even aware that the baboon ranger programme will be ending. Lynda Silk, Chairperson – Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation

As citizens, if we ignore functional lawlessness the implications of that get really serious, and when authorities consider themselves above the law, that's also very deeply concerning. Lynda Silk, Chairperson – Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation

