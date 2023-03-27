'The players believed we could win record chase' - SA T20 captain Aiden Markram

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City's Urban Baboon Programme to come to an end and residents want answers The City has a duty of care to continue the ranger programme, says Lynda Silk, Chairperson of Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation. 27 March 2023 5:52 PM
[LISTEN] What you need to know before renting out a property It's important to know what you're entitled to as the landlord and tenant. 27 March 2023 4:04 PM
Let’s cut to the cheese, why is food SO expensive? Once again, loadshedding is a culprit. 27 March 2023 3:04 PM
View all Local
City's Urban Baboon Programme to come to an end and residents want answers The City has a duty of care to continue the ranger programme, says Lynda Silk, Chairperson of Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation. 27 March 2023 5:52 PM
The Midday Report Express: Where is Thabo Bester? All the news you need to know. 27 March 2023 2:52 PM
No legally binding agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, says SA Tourism board In a letter addressed to Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, SA Tourism board chair Thozamile Botha said the three-year R900 milli... 25 March 2023 9:04 AM
View all Politics
Social activist Kumi Naidoo gets personal about money & the future of our planet Human rights and environmental activist turned author, Kumi Naidoo shares his personal money story in an episode of 'Other People'... 27 March 2023 9:37 PM
Local surfing brand, Instinct relaunches in South Africa Originally established in South Africa in 1979 by World Surfing Champion Shaun Tomson, it was one of the most recognised surf bran... 27 March 2023 9:11 PM
AdvTech grows its profit by almost a quarter and ups dividend The company, valued at R9.3bn on the JSE says it's well positioned to benefit from the demand for quality education in South Afric... 27 March 2023 8:02 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] What you need to know before renting out a property It's important to know what you're entitled to as the landlord and tenant. 27 March 2023 4:04 PM
[LISTEN] Is your child feeling overworked? Here is what parents should know We live in a highly competitive world which can put a huge pressure on children to excel, and lead to kids being overworked. 27 March 2023 3:41 PM
Let’s cut to the cheese, why is food SO expensive? Once again, loadshedding is a culprit. 27 March 2023 3:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Andile Dlamini 'humbled' to be named SA Sports Star of the Year The 30-year-old Banyana Banyana goalkeeper received the accolade on Saturday night at the SA Sports Awards. 27 March 2023 9:03 PM
'The players believed we could win record chase' - SA T20 captain Aiden Markram South Africa recorded the highest successful run chase in T20 history as the Proteas reached the total with 7 balls to spare. 27 March 2023 7:52 PM
Transgender women athletes banned from competing in female sports World Athletics’ governing body announced that they would be banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports. 27 March 2023 7:35 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' banned from school concert A Wisconsin first-grade teacher speaks out on Twitter after rainbow-themed songs were banned from her students' Spring concert. 27 March 2023 11:43 AM
Save the date! Church bazaar to hit Sea Point Main Road in April The Dutch Reform Church in Three Anchor Bay near Sea Point hosts a food bazaar and more on 15 April! 27 March 2023 9:42 AM
Cape Town rapper stays 'on fleeq' Catherine Rice gets introduced to the music of rapper Phindile Dlamini, known by her stage name FleeQy. 25 March 2023 3:56 PM
View all Entertainment
India overtakes China to become world's most populous country According to the United Nations, India will overtake China next month, with China having a rapidly ageing population 27 March 2023 2:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all World
Kenya braces for fresh protests despite police ban Kenyan police said remained that rallies would be banned, adding that violent demonstrations would not fly. 27 March 2023 7:02 AM
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ "The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo. 23 March 2023 1:20 PM
Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity. 22 March 2023 12:22 PM
View all Africa
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable? 23 March 2023 12:48 PM
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'The players believed we could win record chase' - SA T20 captain Aiden Markram

27 March 2023 7:52 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Proteas
Aiden Markram

South Africa recorded the highest successful run chase in T20 history as the Proteas reached the total with 7 balls to spare.

Proteas T20I captain, Aiden Markram says his team always believed they could chase down the record total of 259 set by the West Indies in the second T20 on Sunday.

South Africa recorded the highest successful run chase in T20 history, reaching the target with 7 balls to spare.

Quinton de Kock scored his maiden T20I century while Reeza Hendricks smashed 68 from 28 as the opening pair put on 152 for the first wicket to lay the foundation for the chase.

Speaking on #MSW, Markram said it was good to see the batters express themselves.

The margin for error was really small. The guys needed to express themselves and they definitely did. It was a big total to chase down but the guys always believed they could chase the target so half the battle was won there with that mindset.

Aiden Markram, Proteas T20I Captain

Most of South Africa has known that Quinton de Kock has always that in him and to do it under that extra bit of pressure from yesterday was incredible to see. A massive talent and on his day is very difficult to stop.

Aiden Markram, Proteas T20I Captain

The series decider takes place at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Tuesday and Markram is hoping for another good pitch.

“Generally the Wanderers is batter friendly. The SA20 was a bit different though, it was drier and spun more than usual. Hopefully it is a good wicket again and another good watch for the fans”.

Aiden Markram, Proteas T20I Captain

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 947 : 'The players believed we could win record chase' - SA T20 captain Aiden Markram




27 March 2023 7:52 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Proteas
Aiden Markram

More from Sport

Andile Dlamini 'humbled' to be named SA Sports Star of the Year

27 March 2023 9:03 PM

The 30-year-old Banyana Banyana goalkeeper received the accolade on Saturday night at the SA Sports Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Transgender women athletes banned from competing in female sports

27 March 2023 7:35 AM

World Athletics’ governing body announced that they would be banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Chelsea's German head coach Thomas Tuchel attends a press conference at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb on 5 September 2022, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League group E football match against Dinamo Zagreb. Picture: Denis LOVROVIC / AFP

Tuchel 'dumbstruck' by Bayern appointment, says 'timing surprising'

26 March 2023 10:25 AM

Tuchel was fired from Chelsea in September despite guiding them to the 2021 Champions League and spoke to Bayern bosses late on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Prodigal Khumalo, ultra-marathon runner developing next generation of stars

24 March 2023 5:25 PM

The Zimbabwean-born athlete completed his first 'hundred-miler' last year, a 166km race in the mountains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: ruslan_kokarev/123rf.com

Hamilton vs Villager: SA's oldest rugby clubs clash in historic 145th encounter

24 March 2023 3:45 PM

This fixture is regarded as a highlight on the Cape Town club rugby calendar ever since they first matched up on 1 July 1876.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: Facebook.com

Ronaldo breaks men's international caps record, scores double

24 March 2023 5:37 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo told reporters that records were his motivation, adding that he wants to become the most capped player in history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amazulu should be challenging for titles, believes club president Sandile Zungu

23 March 2023 7:54 PM

Amazulu is the oldest club in the league at the moment having celebrated its 90th birthday last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead

22 March 2023 8:26 PM

Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clive Barker makes a speech at the memorial of John Shoes Moshoeu. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.

Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health

20 March 2023 8:14 PM

Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© artea18/123rf.com

New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments

20 March 2023 3:23 PM

Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Imizamo Yethu fire: How YOU can help Gift of the Givers support the community

Local

SA survey looks at how we are dealing with loadshedding. Spoiler: it's not good

Local Lifestyle

Police open murder case against Thabo Bester

Local

EWN Highlights

Andile Dlamini 'humbled' to be named SA Sports Star of the Year

27 March 2023 11:03 PM

'The players believed we could win record chase' - SA T20 captain Aiden Markram

27 March 2023 9:52 PM

Unions want Gauteng health dept to retain healthcare workers hired during COVID

27 March 2023 9:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA