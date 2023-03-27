'The players believed we could win record chase' - SA T20 captain Aiden Markram
Proteas T20I captain, Aiden Markram says his team always believed they could chase down the record total of 259 set by the West Indies in the second T20 on Sunday.
South Africa recorded the highest successful run chase in T20 history, reaching the target with 7 balls to spare.
Quinton de Kock scored his maiden T20I century while Reeza Hendricks smashed 68 from 28 as the opening pair put on 152 for the first wicket to lay the foundation for the chase.
Speaking on #MSW, Markram said it was good to see the batters express themselves.
🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 6 WICKETS' Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 26, 2023
Records were broken as Quinton de Kock's maiden T20I century set the #Proteas on their way to chasing down a mammoth 259-run target - with 7 balls remaining - to level the KFC T20I series#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/XMJnBL6p5r
The margin for error was really small. The guys needed to express themselves and they definitely did. It was a big total to chase down but the guys always believed they could chase the target so half the battle was won there with that mindset.Aiden Markram, Proteas T20I Captain
Most of South Africa has known that Quinton de Kock has always that in him and to do it under that extra bit of pressure from yesterday was incredible to see. A massive talent and on his day is very difficult to stop.Aiden Markram, Proteas T20I Captain
The series decider takes place at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Tuesday and Markram is hoping for another good pitch.
“Generally the Wanderers is batter friendly. The SA20 was a bit different though, it was drier and spun more than usual. Hopefully it is a good wicket again and another good watch for the fans”.Aiden Markram, Proteas T20I Captain
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 947 : 'The players believed we could win record chase' - SA T20 captain Aiden Markram
Source : @OfficialCSA/Twitter
